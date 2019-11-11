Bolivian President Evo Morales resigns amid election protests; power vacuum follows

Bolivian President Evo Morales has resigned after nearly 14 years in power, amid turmoil following his disputed re-election last month.

The head of the army had called on him to go after protests over his election win.

Auditors found irregularities with the poll but Mr Morales said he had been the victim of a coup.

He said he was leaving to help protect families of political allies, after their homes were burned down.

In a televised address, Mr Morales urged protesters to “stop attacking the brothers and sisters, stop burning and attacking”.

Meanwhile, tension is high in Bolivia following the resignation of Morales, after weeks of protest over a disputed election.

Following his resignation, the deputy head of the Senate said she would take over as interim president until new elections were held.

Critics of Mr Morales celebrated his departure from office but there have also been incidents of looting.

