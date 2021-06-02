BREAKING: Mehul Choksi ordered to appear in Magistrate court on charges of illegal entry into Dominica

High court judge Bernie Stephenson has just instructed that Indian fugitive Mehul Choksi, be brought before the magistrate court immediately to answer charges of illegal entry into Dominica.

Choksi appeared in court today via zoom when the hearing of a habeas corpus matter brought by his lawyers resumed.

He has to present himself in the magistrate court before the end of the working day.

The judge ordered that the court documents be served immediately on the Dominica China Friendship Hospital where Choksi is being treated.

As it relates to the habeas corpus matter, that was adjourned until tomorrow.