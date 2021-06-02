BREAKING: Mehul Choksi ordered to appear in Magistrate court on charges of illegal entry into Dominica

High court judge Bernie Stephenson has just instructed that Indian fugitive Mehul Choksi, be brought before the magistrate court immediately to answer charges of illegal entry into Dominica.
Choksi appeared in court today via zoom when the hearing of a habeas corpus matter brought by his lawyers resumed.
He has to present himself in the magistrate court before the end of the working day.
The judge ordered that the court documents be served immediately on the Dominica China Friendship Hospital where Choksi is being treated.
As it relates to the habeas corpus matter, that was adjourned until tomorrow.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
16 Comments
When the cool start to pass again, watch Dominicans conveniently forget this blatant disrespect to the nation done by Skerrit and vote him back into office. Souls sold for the cheapest price. He ensures you stay poor. so you can feel good when he gives you crumbs. Then says he that helping you.
If Choksi saga doesn’t open our eyes, on this mini-Stration, then we fini-bat. :
Mr. Choksi is a fugitive. He should be asked to appear before the Indian court to answer allegations of charges of money laundering and fraudulent withdrawal of money from Banks. No country would like to give citizenship to such a person who has committed a crime in their country of residence.
give choksi to indian authorities. india will be much obliged to Dominica and should improve relation between india and dominica and people to people contact but not economic offenders like choksi.
You sound like the teacher in the Charlie Brown cartoons. Here’s a reference. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k6p1Ck0ab80
@DRUPESH PATEL, consider for one minute what the effects of your recommendation will do to Dominica’s CBI program. Those who hold Dominican passport and those who are planning to apply for it will lose faith that their new citizenship will not be worth it if they can’t be guaranteed protections by their new country to have their day in court. You must not know that economic citizenship is what financies Dominica’s economy.
I’m hopeful that since Choksi is being charged with illegal entry into Dominca, that the court will decide that he be sent back to the country he holds a passport for. That would be Antigua and not India. The matter of wether India did revoke his citizenship or wether Antigua completed the process of CIP is not for the court in Dominca to adjudicate and it should only be interested in returning Choksi to his last domicile. He’s been in Antigua from 2017 as a holder of a Caricom passport. I’m sure his lawyers will appeal any decision to try and send him back to India. Drum roll…..act two
It is good that Choksi is brought before the court to answer his charge of illegal entry. But shouldn’t the police be compelled to appear before the court to state where exactly he entered, the name of the port, which boat brought him to Dominica illegally, who was the captain and crew members, why the were not charged too etc etc? Are the police and the Court part of the corrupt plot?
Skerrit is a joke, the government is a joke, the police is a joke, the Court system is a joke and look the magistrate making herself look like a joke. The entire country is a joke and I am just there embarrassed about my country. Why Dominica and not Antigua? OMG how embarrassing!!!!
Hmmm! I wonder why the person who brought him isn’t arrested also and the boat not confiscated 🤔🤔🤔
Mehul Choksi is a fugitive and escaped from Indian law. His surrender of Indian passport is illegal. He should be deported to India and tried in the Indian courts and punished.
So anyone cannot see that is an Indian official writing this? Just look at the linguistic presentation, and one must conclude that the style is not authentically Caribbean.
That is for ANTIGUA to do not Dominica. We didnt give him passport, its not us he lived with since 2018. He was dumped on us and he needs to be dumped back to GASTON
This is the beginning of the end for Choksi’s stay in Dominica. I suspect this is going to be a quick trial resulting in Choksi’s deportation to either Antigua or India. Dominica’s laws have to be enforced; we do not entertain illegal entry , we do not harbor fugitives, we do not entertain corrupt individuals even though they offer money to individuals.
@Realist aka Expat, if you are a realist you cannot say we don’t harbor fugitives, we do not entertain corrupt individuals….,. You are a bold face liar. More than one international fugitive and corrupt individual was harboured in Dominca facilitated by the ruling cabal. One at More Bruce and the other in the South. You seem to want to white wash the facts because I know you know the truth about Monfared. The truth knows no fear and there is nothing to fear but fear itself. Speak truth to power and you will be considered a good man.
Shake my head 🗣️🗣️🗣️. Skerrit and his boys have the world laughing at us. One would expect that the world would be mocking Antigua, since they gave that Choksi guy their passport. but somehow Brown was able to save his country and people from that embarrassment and found a cooperating fool in Dominica, that has no regard or respect for Dominicans so here we go again. The world is watching