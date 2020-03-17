BREAKING NEWS: Barbados records two cases Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Barbados has two confirmed cases of the COVD-19 virus.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Lt Col Jeffrey Bostic made the announcement moments ago in a live address at the Ministry of Health in that country, according to the Barbados NationNews.

Bostic said that the infected persons will remain in isolation until they recover and assured Barbadians that there was no need to panic.

Barbados joins the list of 163 countries which have recorded a case of the virus. To date, there are more than 188 000 cases and almost 7500 deaths.

The virus is present in St Lucia, Guyana, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago and Suriname. There are also confirmed cases in Guadeloupe, Martinique, the Dominican Republic and other parts of the French and Spanish-speaking Caribbean.

