BREAKING NEWS: DFP will not contest upcoming general election

The Dominica Freedom Party (DFP) will not be contesting the general election carded for December 6 this year.
In making the announcement moments ago at a news conference at the Garraway Hotel, DFP leader, Kent Vital said that his party had decided to put the nation’s interest above “our own political interest.”
He said the DFP recognizes that there is a need for change in Dominica and the United Workers Party was in a position to take the country to that first “very, very important” step, adding that the Freedom Party will be there for the election.
Below is a video of Vital making the announcement.
25 Comments
DFP arm of the UWP
DOG arm of the UWP
Great job Mr. Vital. You are indeed a patriot and no one in their right mind can deny that. The mere fact that you are able to look beyond party or self and put country first is commendable. I sincerely hope that people like you will be considered as part of a recovery and development team after UWP wins the next election. Further, making you a senator, yes I am serious, would be very progressive on the part of the UWP.
What a joke …they never presented candidates for so many elections…. i see that as no news….
I cannot wait for the day when labour party era will be in the history books and it will be two parties which both stand on principles and intellect and bring back the days when debate in Parliament was among citizens who could speak with authority and reasoning and things got done in best interest of country. The kinda of crap and standard we currently have is a disgrace. A minister in this era boasting that the biggest idea they have was the war on pit latrine. Man been to the moon and exploring planetary bodies. There are developments in genetic therapy and all that jazz yet our parliament boasting about handouts and pit latrine and celebrating the construction of a wing of hospital by Chinese. December 7 2019 will be our new independence day.
Congratulations to the Freedom Party for the mature and patriotic decision not to contest the upcoming elections. As a founder member of the party, and someone who was deeply involved in the early years, I am pleased that the Party is still very much alive. However getting rid of Skerrit is vitally important to the future of the country, and I had been worried that if the Party did contest the opposition vote would be split.
So why is this breaking news? Kent Vital probably is the only one who didn’t know beforehand that the irrelevant Freedom Party could not contest this election or for that matter, any election at all. Although i never voted for the Freedom Party but i admired them especially when they had stalwarts like Mary Eugenia Charles, Brian Alleyne, Charles Maynard etc. It is such a shame to see what has now become of this great party.
What is so breaking news about that lmao. The two main parties are either labour or workers.
The last merger of parties ended what we knew of the DFP. Supporting the UWP through an independent campaign with no merger is the best way to rebuild the DFP.
BOO BOO, everyone knew that the new Freedom Party was part of the UWP. We are not surprise Kent Vital. All you can fool people sometimes but you cant fool the people all the time. That’s another party brilliant skerrit send in exile.
We all know the DFP is DEAD.We have also said VITAL,BOSTON,ASTAPHAN and others are UWP supporters.It was the DLP supporters who voted the DFP into office in 1980.Vital has BETRAYED the DFP.Vital and Boston seem to have forgotten the famous GONZALEZ BUGGING ISSUE.The last time the DFP contested election,every single member lost his DEPOSIT.Vital is UWP material not DLP.The majority of Dominicans has NEVER voted UWP in 6 elections.UWP is falling.UWP is a failed PARTY.In the Roseau area where they won 3 seats out of 6,and got a total of 6,277 votes,at their last PUBLIC MEETING ,held in ROSEAU they were not able to get more than,2,000 supporters.DFP supporters included.The GHOST of MARY EUGENIA CHARLES is Tormentig these TRAITORS.One and the same CORRUPT to the bone.Who in their right mind would vote for,KENT VITAL or a total,no example, FAILURE like JOHNSON BOSTON?It is impossible for UWP to win the election.LABOUR will win with or without DIASPORA VOTES.DA is LABOUR COUNTRY.5 more years
Wise mind
Freedom partymembers openly support nation building efforts headed by UWP and CCM
Let’s see how that energy plays out in the days ahead.
This decision not to contest the next election is a very selfless decision, and the DFP should be commended for making that decision. Now forces can be joined, like the Desert Storm forces; stronger together. December 6th will be a day of Electoral Reform, because the current Government in Dominica will be removed.
Thanks DFP.
Mr Vital I have listened to you several times..You are indeed a patriot, bright and visionary..You have a lot to contribute to Dominica, and once God grants you life, your dream will come to pass.
To the veteran Boso..
Thank you Boso..Seem like you are standing on principle, and money is not what you want at any cost!
Skerrit
Whey is di money?
Whey is di money?
Whey is di money?
That is breaking news? lol…Freedom party existing nah? Stupssssss!!!
But wasn’t it the same Freedom Party that cahoot with Labour to put them in Office back whenever?
Skerrit got them Bottom feeder acting out of character. I say to the DFP to go ahead and dissolve that political party because in 2019 it is embarrassing how irrelevant they are.
And to DNO please update those antiquated Emojis already!! :/
Woooosh But who goin n vote them …jus see there press conference…
To me that’s old news he wasn’t going anyway.
For Love of Country I rise with Kent Vital.
Eh beh that is story in d book
and that’s the final nail in the coffin for the Freedom Party
Best decision, country before politics. I applaud you!!
I applaud that decision. The enemy of my friend is my enemy. We have a bigger devil in the room to fight. I said earlier I am a product of the great MAMO. I will always be a Freedomite. However I could not fractionize and allow the corrupt labor party to win. I am.putting the UWP on notice that the day after the elections I will be on the freedom platform. For now my energy is in ensuring that labor is defeated and burried.
Wise decision. This will give you an opportunity to rebuild.
In any case after these elections, there will be no more labor party. Most will be in jail, and then you can look at capturing some of their bases.
Hahahahah ….How…When…Where…..You hallucinating ..