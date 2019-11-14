BREAKING NEWS: DFP will not contest upcoming general election

The Dominica Freedom Party (DFP) will not be contesting the general election carded for December 6 this year.

In making the announcement moments ago at a news conference at the Garraway Hotel, DFP leader, Kent Vital said that his party had decided to put the nation’s interest above “our own political interest.”

He said the DFP recognizes that there is a need for change in Dominica and the United Workers Party was in a position to take the country to that first “very, very important” step, adding that the Freedom Party will be there for the election.

Below is a video of Vital making the announcement.