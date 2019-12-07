BREAKING NEWS: DLP wins again according to unofficial reports

The Dominica Labour Party (DLP) led by Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has won an unprecedented fifth term in general elections in Dominica.
Dominicans went to the poll on December 6, 2019, amidst weeks of protest and court battles which ended on the eve of the elections with the court of appeal upholding the decision of the high court Judge of refusing to grant an injunction to stop the elections.
According to preliminary results of the election, the DLP won 18 of the 21 seats in the island’s parliament with the wife of the Prime Minister Melissia Skerrit comfortably winning the Roseau Central seat which has been a stronghold of the United Workers Party.
Joseph Isaac previously held that seat for the UWP but crossed the floor to the DLP and was made a government Minister, he contested the Roseau North seat for the DLP but lost.
Among the casualties for the opposition United Workers Party (UWP) is its deputy leader, attorney at law, Joshua Francis who lost his Roseau South seat to newcomer Cherika Lockhart Hypolite.
The UWP held six seats before the last general elections and the DLP 15.
Supporters of the Dominica Labour Party took to the streets in jubilation as they celebrated their party’s victory.
2 Comments
Congratulations to the Dominica Labor Party!
What a lovely speech by our Prime Minister!!!!
Our Evangelical leaders need to take note of his humility and Fear of God.
Evangelicals should blame themselves for such a heavy loss…. You chose the flesh. See you at church on Sunday at 10. Thank God for a leader who will point you/us in the right direction. You should be ashamed of yourselves. Sweet victory
DNO LYING as usual it is not dozens,BIAS as usual.Its hundreds of supporters.If it was UWP you would say thousands of supporters.It is those BS which always cost UWP the election.