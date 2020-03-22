BREAKING NEWS: Dominica records first positive case of coronavirus (COVID-19)

Dominica has reported its first positive case of the dreaded COVID-19 coronavirus.
Minister for Health, Wellness and New Health Investment, Irving McIntyre, made the announcements in a media statement just moments ago.
McIntyre said that the patient is a 54-year-old Dominican citizen who recently returned to Dominica from the United Kingdom. He said the individual was placed under home quarantine from the time of arrival and has been under surveillance by a medical team.
The minister added that the person is being treated in a special isolation unit and will remain there until recovery.
“In accordance with public health practices, the ministry of health has initiated aggressive contact tracing to identify every individual who may have come into close contact with this patient,” McIntyre stated. “All individuals identified during contact tracing will be tested and placed under quarantine.”
He said the primary focus of the ministry of health is to ensure containment and prevent in-country transmission and assured the public that all necessary actions are being taken.
“The ministry advises the public to continue to follow proper hygiene, respiratory etiquette, and social distancing,” the health minister stated,” and to “inform health officials in their districts about anyone not adhering to quarantine measures.”
The video of the Health Minister’s announcement is posted below.
Allu knw Corona in the UK yet allu allow planes to come in and now I have Corona in Dominica. All that could have been prevented if the damn A** had close the ports……………………
He finally comes out with it. However, I doubt this is the first case. Dominica’s government is opaque and can’t be trusted.
😩😩😩😩😩😵😩😵😵😵 take care Domimica 🤜
does it ave school
This is ridiculous.
Doc Mc, PM, Dominicans, how did the man arrive on island, private jet?
Who screened him at immigrations, don’t you think these officers have friends and family that they’ve been in contact with? And these ppl have been to shops and supermarkets… Our entire airport is now contaminated. How did he get home, teleportation? Did he even go home straight? Who does he live with, where do these people work?
Dominicans protesting for all kinds of maji but sitting down and mumble behind social media where their health is concerned?
What coshoni that?! As my granny would say tanto tanto
Guess people should be told who is in quarantine.
I’m a concern citizen, I think a vital piece of information is missing. On what day did the person fly into Dominica. I think we need to know.
I think that all entries wether by air or sea should be advised by the gorvernment to be stopped immediately.
If only IF Only, the dead could talk then they would have told us that they died in Dominica with coronavirus. But unfortunately the dead only vote in Dominica. Here is my favorite passage in the bible: Luke 16: 30 “And he said, ‘No, father Abraham, but if someone goes to them from the dead, they will repent.’ 31He said to him, ‘If they do not hear Moses and the Prophets, neither will they be convinced if someone should rise from the dead.’”
Oh yeah, what is the person’s name? is that person a native? Have they been to infected countries? Village is that person from? how long has that person been on the island? who are the people they are related too? Basically can we see the medical records. This is the news information we would like.
the case was imported the airport never close liat just landed and seaborne is at five o’clock
Dominica Close your border. Cancel flights unless it is necessary. Its not worth the risk
How about some complete reporting? Where has the Victim been. What village do they live. Have they traveled off island? Where? Where and how are they being. treated? Isolated.
…………..today this announcement . The individual is already quarantined but it’s as if the individuals result, was just returned as positive, this here Sunday Morning therefore announcement straight away .We even already know where the person is quarantined , ……………..
What day did they fly into the island? We need more information
Not having closed Dominica’s borders a week ago is definitely a sign of poor leadership.
At long last all you cannot hold it again!!!!
So I would like to hear from the idiots who thought it would never get here. We are too stubborn, foolish and small minded. Thank you Mr. PM. And remember he has been in contact with others. Let’s see how it plays out…
Its similar to if we are looking for band substances entering our country, we will report our first arrest for the band substance but how many people entered through the non policed ports of entry and was not caught, or those who entered legally but were not screened? the question remains; how many positive cases really exist and how many unsuspecting deaths was caused by this virus? Only questions
I see hmm they handle this good didn’t they