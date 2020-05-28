BREAKING NEWS: Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court overturns High Court decision in Dominica election matter

The Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court (ECSC) has overturned the decision of the Dominica high court to uphold a request for judicial review in a treating matter against some Dominica Labour Party (DLP) candidates in the 2014 general election in Dominica.
In his application, counsel for the DLP, Anthony Astaphan, SC, claimed that the magistrate had no jurisdiction to issue the summons and the matter was one of an election petition which should be heard in the high court. The presiding judge, Justice Birnie Stephenson agreed.
The appellants (Mervin John Baptiste, Antoine Defoe, and Edincot St. Valle), through their lawyer Cara Shillingford, appealed that matter which was heard in October 2019 and the decision reserved.
The ECSC’s decision to uphold the appellants’ appeal was carried by a majority of two to one.
Astaphan told Dominica News Online (DNO) moments after news of the decision was received that on behalf of his clients, he is going to proceed to file an application for leave to appeal the ECSC’s decision at the CCJ.
More details will follow.
Aye maybe I tehbeh or something but I don’t understand any of that. Can someone please explain for me in layman’s terms?
All of us should force Skerrit to pay all these Court and Legal cost. Skerrit is trying to get a court ruling in his favour even though he is very much in the wrong! Of course Astaphan is laughing all the way to the bank. Dominicans, all you are on the brink of starving and you are being told that there is no money! Now you all see where all our money goes…!
Lady Cara Shillingford.
That’s how I honor you my dear CHAMPION for justice in Waitukubuli!!!!!
I honor you for your bravery…… you bring hope and comfort for all underprivileged victims of justice in our Waitukubuli!!
I even mark you above many of our senior, toothless, coward lawyers in our crabbish society. You are a force to reckon with.
My Lady take a bow and be blessed!!!
Big up to Mervin, St Valle and Defoe…. you to will be remembered as CHAMPIONS for justice. De haters of justice and democracy could NEVER have their names written on that spiritual ledger!!
De journey is on……we know that to be JUSTICE!!!!!
Even though this is a glimmer of hope against entrenched corruption by the Skerrit-led administration, it’s a damning indictment against the justice system in the OECS. This long, inexplicable and indefensible delay of justice for the injured party is egregious. Justice delayed is justice denied. The DLP wins elections precisely because of wanton corruption of the electoral system and the inordinate delays of our courts.
*Delay of Justice is Injustice❗
I will say again this young lady Cara Shillingford will be an icon some day. We need more of her kind. I must add that the Caribbean justice system is a bloody joke and a shame. Why does something like that have to take that long when the ones who are involved continue to violate. This is absolutely ridiculous.
Uhmm….so what was the high court’s decision on the judicial review that was overturned.
What a bunch of gibberish.
Well if Anthony Astaphan says he’s going to take this to the CCJ, then the DLP lost. Clear enough?
Or, you could look at the previous articles on the subject…
When the matter of treating at elections (remember the Donnie Mc Clauklin show at the Windsor park and other mega stars) was filed following the 2014 elections results, Senior Counsel Astaphans argued at the time that the matter, a criminal one that was filed in the magistrate court, arrest warrants were issued for certain MPs, was not properly done. He further argued that the matter should have been properly heard in the High Court and not the magistrate’s court. The matter went to the High Court and the High Court judge agreed with Astaphans. The complainants appealed the judge’s decision.
In this latest matter, the Appeal’s Court overturned the High Court’s decision. So Astaphans has decided to go to the Highest Court in the Land. That is strange because I always thought that the Appeals Court was the highest level for election matters.