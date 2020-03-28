BREAKING NEWS: Fatal accident in Sinekou, Kalinago Territory

According to reports just reaching Dominica News Online (DNO), a young man died as a result of a fatal motor vehicle accident which occurred in Sinekou, Kalinago Territory about 2:00 pm today.

The information received indicates that the victim, who is from Bataca, was the driver of the vehicle.

Police PRO, Inspector John Edwards has promised to provide an official report as it becomes available from the police investigator at the Salybia Police Station.

According to DNO’s correspondent in the area, reports indicate that there may have been 2 other males on board the vehicle which ran off the road down a steep incline into an agricultural plot.

The two other occupants have been taken to the hospital in Roseau.

At the time of publishing, DNO had not yet been able to ascertain their condition.