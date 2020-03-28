BREAKING NEWS: Fatal accident in Sinekou

According to reports just reaching Dominica News Online (DNO), a young man is feared dead as a result of a fatal accident which occurred in Sinekou about 2:00 pm today.
The victim is reported to be from Bataca.
Reports indicate that there may have been 2 other males on board the vehicle which appears to have run off the road.
They have been taken to the hospital in Roseau.
Their condition is unknown.
