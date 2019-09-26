BREAKING NEWS: Government receives report from electoral reform mission; says it’s unacceptable

Dominica News Online (DNO) has just been informed that the government of Dominica has received the report of a Joint Special Mission to Dominica comprising CARICOM, the Commonwealth Secretariat and the Organization of American States (OAS) to assist with electoral reform in the country.
Attorney General Levi Peter announced at a news conference moments ago that the government has received the report but finds certain recommendations to be unacceptable, unworkable and likely to cause confusion. The government has also said that some of the recommendations contained in the report will be costly to implement.
The Mission, which visited from August 6th to the 29th, met with the principal stakeholders in Dominica’s electoral process, including the major political parties, electoral authorities, government authorities and members of civil society.
At the time of publication of this story, the news conference was still underway.
A more detailed story will follow.
These organizations have no dog in the fight. If Skerrit and his goons refuse to implement the recommendations offered, I hope Skerrit is exposed to the global community how corrupt his incompetent administration is. They have gain power by trickery, shenanigans and political machinations. If the elections are fought on a level playing field, there is no way Skerrit’s severely corrupt and totally useless party can win. I’m happy the outside world is getting a fresh look at the corrupt practices that have taken root in Dominica’s local elections. The government invited these three non-partisan organizations to use their expertise to suggest ways of improving the electoral process. Can this government now reject their recommendations? A corrupt political party fights tooth and nail to maintain its illicit and immoral practices to retain power. They win elections by fraudulent means but they don’t succeed. The decrepit state of Dominica enough evidence.
I would Like to see that the implementation of candidates contesting General Election have a criteria set in the commonwealth of Dominica. the contestant should be people who are qualify and certified to contest election there should be studies one complete to contest General Election. almost every Job you need certification and qualification even for basic Jobs, yet for the highest Job in the land it appears it wipe your feet on the mat and come a country is not a corn tree, and a toys. It people lives and their livelihood being impacted. There needs to have criteria am begging for it for years now. what qualifies one to contest do you agree? ????
We can send for top artist and have free show. It cannot be that costly. Since when does the ruling party worry about cost? For diverting mony to party campaign it fine but to do the work of the people it is too costly. I bet if the report was favorable you guys would spend a **** load to party so dont give me that crap. Paying for voters to come home is also costly.
I foresee a venezuela situation after the election
Electoral reform needs a cool out. What de problem be
Reform is a must!!
Thank you Electoral Reform Commission!!!
Take that false God Skerrit!!!
A report from an independent, knowledable group comprising a cross-section of valued institutions, n the government rejects it? What next is up ur political
sleeve, PM Skerrit? And whose interest do you serve – the national interest, or your personal interest?
With all the coolout monies and extravagant cost of hiring top performers for the ostentatious Maria concert, recommendations for fair elections are “…costly to implement.”
Dominicans seriously need a divine intervention to be awakened from the years in coma.
Stupes
Dominica is not a country… it is a fools paradise
To think beyond what many Dominicans in Dominica have experienced as the NORM for so long…….for your children’s children.
POSTED AGAIN TO WEIGH AGAINST DOMINICA’S CURRENT SOCIO ECONOMIC STATUS WHICH HAS EVOLVED OVER TIME TO MAINTAIN A STRUCTURE OF OPPRESSION FOR THE MAJORITY.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZQcCk6x56QE
Well duhhhhh if they say they agree then they would be agreeing to what right minded people have been saying all along. And that cannot be the case….
What half … reporting is this? Why not just wait for after the press conference, obtain a copy of the transcript and give us a full report.
Stupes .
Well usually when there’s breaking news…details are given later.
It’s called breaking news…majee!
A Scripture to PM Skerrit from Acts 16: 27-28
“The jailer woke up to see the prison doors wide open. He assumed the prisoners had escaped, so he drew his sword to kill himself. 28But Paul shouted to him, “Stop! Don’t kill yourself!”
PM please pay special attention to verse 28 because fear could cause wrong actions.
False God Skerrit …….. tried the same dirty tricks he tries in Dominica with his Labourites, thinking that the Electoral Reform Mission that has been warning him (them) for years, would say something different..
Baich!!
Reform is BOUND to be given. Burton and company, good must triumph over evil..!!
Caval..
Caval !!!!!The Electoral Reform Mission has hoisted this corrupt DLP on its own petard!!!!
It’s not acceptable????
What it is that is unacceptable? Gerald Burton you are obliged to give us reform!!!! You must,!!
Election deadline is about 6 to 7 months from now..False God Skerrit and the other DLP imposters behave yourselves… Reform is a must, not an option!!!
Give us our ID card and cleansing of the electors list…
Caval..!!!!
This cannot be too costly for our democracy skerrit
What part of “BREAKING NEWS” you don’t understand?
Sometimes we need to pause and think before opening our mouth according to the legendary Matt Peltier.
The big question is WHY would any government fight against the opportunity to legitimize itself as a government the people, By the people, For the people. WHY would any government not want to get transparency and accountability in the elections process?
The only logical answer is that they know that they cannot win in an elections where the voters list is clean, They know that they cannot win if all voters are mandated to present an ID card for voting. What does that say? Their intentions are fraudulent….to try to steal yet another elections.
Dominicans your future is in your hands.
Ofcourse they don’t want it because they will use all the dead ppl names and thise who are living overseas that dont come and vote to add to their ballot to win again. Thats the only way Labor can win by their nasty dutty ways.
DNO, although the News conference is still in progress and a full detailed report of the conference has not been release, DNO is quick to give a partial report on the story. Why the rush? Couldn’t DNO await for a full report?
mr peters can you make the report public and i dont believe that it would cost a quater of the palace that is been built at morne daniel
The report needs to be published so that the public can view the challenges, issues, failings, and recommendations for themselves, please! We Dominicans are intelligent people and do not need any interpretation or spin form the same failing politicians! Show us the report let us see what you all in Government are failing to do for free and fair elections in the Commonwealth of Dominica!