BREAKING NEWS: Government receives report from electoral reform mission; says it’s unacceptable

Dominica News Online (DNO) has just been informed that the government of Dominica has received the report of a Joint Special Mission to Dominica comprising CARICOM, the Commonwealth Secretariat and the Organization of American States (OAS) to assist with electoral reform in the country.

Attorney General Levi Peter announced at a news conference moments ago that the government has received the report but finds certain recommendations to be unacceptable, unworkable and likely to cause confusion. The government has also said that some of the recommendations contained in the report will be costly to implement.

The Mission, which visited from August 6th to the 29th, met with the principal stakeholders in Dominica’s electoral process, including the major political parties, electoral authorities, government authorities and members of civil society.

