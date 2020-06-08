BREAKING NEWS: High Court judge Birnie Stephenson recuses herself from election petition case

Dominica News Online (DNO) has been informed by a well-placed source that High Court judge Birnie Stephenson has recused herself from an elections petition case which was filed by the United Workers Party after the 2019 general election.
The UWP filed the petitions 21 days after the election challenging the results in 10 constituencies.
More details to come.
