Accountant Keiron Pinard-Byrne has passed

DNO has learnt of the death of accountant Kerion Pinard-Byrne.
The family confirmed his passing but DNO has no further details on his death at this time other than he died at home.
Pinard-Byrne was a managing partner of KPB Chartered accountants before retiring in 2016.
Pinard-Byrne was widely known for being in a lengthy legal battle with Lennox Linton regarding public allegations made by Linton against Byrne over the handling of the Layou River Hotel project.
Pinard-Byrne ultimately won his civil case against Linton.
