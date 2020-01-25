BREAKING NEWS: Lifeless body found in Pottersville

News reaching DNO is that a lifeless body was found in Pottersville. The cause of death is unknown, the body was discovered by two men. DNO understands that investigators are still on the scene at the time of this report.
Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.
