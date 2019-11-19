BREAKING NEWS: Public officers to take industrial action

Dominica News Online - Tuesday, November 19th, 2019
DPSU members attending a previous meeting of the union

Public officers have been advised to stay home tomorrow and Thursday as the Dominica Public Service Union (DPSU) embarks on industrial action over salary negotiations with the government.

The decision was taken on Tuesday afternoon at a DPSU meeting which was held to update members on the status of salary negotiators.

The DPSU said last week that it is not satisfied with the pace at which salary negotiations with the government, is progressing after five meetings.

DNO will have more on that story in a later publication.

