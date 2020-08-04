Broadcaster Jerry George has died

Outspoken Vincentian journalist Jerry George has died.
George hosted the Tuesday edition of his early Early in the Morning with Jerry S. George programme dubbed “Thoughtful Tuesday”.
He invited journalist Beverly Sinclair to host this morning’s edition (August 2020) of the program and said he was going to “step out of frame”.
This was about 3:30 seconds into the program, after he did his usual introductions in a cheerful way.
Then at about 29 minutes and 30 seconds, the guest-host was finished telling her story and requested George to come back on the feed. George did not reappear.
6 Comments
I didn’t know Jerry personally, but I did watch his show once in a while. I had great respect for him in telling things how it was and digging deep into information to bring us the details and share his analysis.
I feel so shocked that Jerry has gone and in such a manner. He looked to be so young and full of life. I feel for his family and friends who must be very shocked and must be feeling this magnified.
On a practical note, it shows we need to keep our houses in order as we don’t know when we may be called by above.
RIP Jerry, thank you for all you did, which was a lot more than the show by all accounts. You made a difference for the people in your country and the Caribbean.
Sad news! I had the privilege of meeting him when I owned a small business, He was the OECS PRO for Digicel at the time. He was very supportive and encouraged entrepreneurship. He was a great encounter on the journey. Rest well Mr. George!
This is a monumental loss to the Caribbean region, more particularly, to the sub region. He was honest and fearless. We don’t get this brand of journalism any more. He has left a humongous void. The Caribbean is worse off by his absence. May his soul rest in perfect peace.
Thank You, Jerry‼
Sad, but this is part of life. We all know we must go sometime,but when it comes it hurts. Rest in perfect peace Mr. George. i was a fan of early in the moring with Jerry George.
RIP. Condolences to the family
Sleep In Eternal Peace with the ancestors soldier! My sincere sympathies to loved ones and friends.
You fought some of the greatest battles against corruption in the region on our behalf. Yes, you did it all without fear, favor, malice or ill will. You shall never be forgotten……see you on the other side some day