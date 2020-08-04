Broadcaster Jerry George has died

Outspoken Vincentian journalist Jerry George has died.

George hosted the Tuesday edition of his early Early in the Morning with Jerry S. George programme dubbed “Thoughtful Tuesday”.

He invited journalist Beverly Sinclair to host this morning’s edition (August 2020) of the program and said he was going to “step out of frame”.

This was about 3:30 seconds into the program, after he did his usual introductions in a cheerful way.

Then at about 29 minutes and 30 seconds, the guest-host was finished telling her story and requested George to come back on the feed. George did not reappear.

