BUSINESS BYTE: 30K in cash up for grabs as Flow launches ‘Win a Bag ah Money’ promotion

Lucky Customer will win 10K in Cash every month plus two weekly winners of 1Kcash prizes

Flow customers across Dominica are beaming with excitement over the launch of a new campaign which will see new and existing Customers winning a total of thirty thousand dollars ($30,000)over the next two months. Each month in March and April respectively, one (1) lucky customer will be drawn to receive a cash prize of Ten Thousand Dollars as part of the Flow ‘Win A Bag ‘Ah Money’ promotion launched on Friday, March 13th. This will then lead to the Grand Prize draws where two customers will have the opportunity to win weekly prizes of $500 every Friday.

The first lucky winners were announced last Friday. The first winner Pamela Bellot-Baron of Roseau was surprised at her small business, while Fabien Cuffy of Woodfordhillcollected his $500 cash winnings at the Flow Customer Experience Centreon the same day. The winners were thrilled to get cash in their hands and still have a chance to be repeat winners in the two$10,000 monthly grand draws.

There are many ways to be entered into the promotion. Existing and new Flow customers can sign-up for any new service; top-up $10 or more at the main Flow store, partner locations or any top-up vendor location; activate any of the four unbeatable ‘Always On’prepaid combo plans; sign up for new service or port/switch to Flow prepaid or post-paid for a chance to win. Customers who port/switch their number to the Flow network also get an incredible Flow and Google partnered smartphone called the Alpha B10 FREE with the activation of a thirty-day combo plan or the Alcatel A1 which comes with a 7-day Always On Combo Plan for $89. As part of the “Win A Bag ‘Ah Money’ promotion, customers can also get the Alcatel A1 prepaid handset to offer inclusive of a 7-day Always On Plan for only$109. The 7-day plan comprises 1000 anywhere local minutes & SMS and 4.5 GBs data plus free social media messaging on Snapchat, Whatsapp, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter (SWIFT).

“We are extremely pleased to reward our customers with more value for their money” stated Flow Commercial Manager, Lorraine Mitchell. “Not only do we provide our customers with the best value offers, but we are proud that our products and services are unmatched by any other provider in the market. We know customers will be delighted by the ability to win thousands of dollars in the “Bag ‘Ah Money” promotion. This is the first time we have ever had a promotion where customers have the chance to walk away with an actual bag filled with cash!” noted Mitchell.

To learn more customers can visit the nearest Flow location;www.discoverflow.co/dominica or www.facebook.com/FlowDominica