BUSINESS BYTE: Air Antilles expands its Caribbean foothold

In line with its ongoing development strategy, Air Antilles – a leading Caribbean airline and member of the Caribsky Alliance – will run new regional routes as of 1st August 2020.
These ﬂights will operate on ATR42/72 aircrafts with a seat capacity ranging from 48 to 72 passengers, from and to St. Lucia / Barbados / Dominica.
This new ﬂight schedule will then expand to other destinations from St. Lucia, Barbados and Dominica.
Flights from / to Dominica (Douglas Charles Airport) Starting 08/08/2020
- 1 daily ﬂight Dominica > < St. Lucia
- Departure from Lucia at 11:40am – Arrival in Dominica at 12:20pm
- Departure from Dominica at 03:20pm – Arrival in Lucia at 04:00pm
- 1 daily ﬂight Dominica > < Barbados
- Departure from Dominica at 03:20pm – Arrival in Barbados at 05:10pm
- Departure from Barbados at 10:25am – Arrival in Dominica at 12:20pm
Beware, these destinations are subject to speciﬁc border control sanitary measures upon arrival and/or departure. We urge passen- gers to visit our dedicated webpage on airantilles.com, in order to prepare their journey adequately and know of the sanitary proce- dures to be followed aboard Air Antilles aircrafts.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
13 Comments
Air Antilles simply added new routes since LIAT is a no-show for now. Stop complaining b/c y’all don’t have a choice. For those of you who are hemming & hawing about overnight connections, do some research. It’s that simple. The best connection from North America (specifically NYC) is JFK-SXM-DOM or fly from NJ to SXM. Air Antilles has been flying from SXM to DOM for some time with minor delays here and there; which is fine b/c they are still in business. The BGI-SLU routed is an add to simply allow access. If people spent less time complaining and more time doing a little research things would work out to their advantage.
The DOM-BGI duration sells out the fact that these are not independent flights but the same flight including a stop in SLU. Misleading!
That is a great idea, people going to Dominica can fly direct from the US to St Lucia then go to Dominica in about one hour. There are a lot of daily flights from Atlanta GA and Miami and Tampa to St Lucia. People will no longer have to go through Antigua and get stuck overnight just to get to Dominica. This is going to help Dominica.
with one of the comments made. Coming from Europe Canada or the US. What kind of service is this if we cannot get that connection to Dominica. Flights leaving Canada leaves anywhere around 820 and 920. What provision is made for our connecting flight. Oh I see; yet another over-nighter. More money in Barbados or St Lucia pocket. Hmmmmm. Interesting
with one of the comments made. Coming from Europe Canada or the US. What kind of service is this if we cannot get that connection to Dominica. Flights leaving Canada leaves anywhere around 820 and 920. What provision is made for our connecting flight. Oh I see; yet another over-nighter. More money in Barbados or St Lucia pocket. Hmmmmm. Interesting
Agree with one of the comments made. Coming from Europe Canada or the US. What kind of service is this if we cannot get that connection to Dominica. Flights leaving Canada leaves anywhere around 820 and 920. What provision is made for our connecting flight. Oh I see; yet another over-nighter. More money in Barbados or St Lucia pocket. Hmmmmm. Interesting.
From the looks of it, it appears that airline does not think there is much of a market for Dominicans connecting from Europe or North America. If they thought the market was strong they would have adjusted their schedule to suit. The problem with that thinking is, they dont know how many Dominicans do not travel to Dominica BECAUSE they have to overnight in either B’dos or Antigua. I am one of those Dominicans. I am not interested in spending 24 hours to get to Dominica.
Do you flight Tampa or Miami-Dominica to Santiago de Cuba in one booking ?
So what? Its still setup so that we have to spend the night in Barbados or St. Lucia, if we are flying from London or New York. I am sure the St. Luca and Barbados are happy with this arrangement.
We need to be able to get to Dominica in ONE day from Europe, Canada and the USA. That is how visiting there will be more attractive.
Good idea, but poor timing and if they don’t schedule better than that they will soon end up like LIAT. The majority of US passengers will not get to the Caribbean before 1pm which means by the time they get to St Lucia, Barbados or even Antigua, both flights flights will have already landed in Dominica empty and passengers to Dominica will be left stranded and forced to overnight. Not only that but by the time they land in St. Lucia at 4:00pm and Barbados at 5:10pm, Dominican passengers going to the US will be too late to catch their flight to the US.
Good start at increasing inter-Caribbean connectivity. Please continue the momentum of gaining Dominica as much connectivity as possible.
What we need is same-day, international connectivity, not just for us Dominicans but especially for tourists if we are to fill all these new hotels.
I believe by increasing connectivity, incrementally, helps to get Dominicans and tourist to Dominica. The addition of these routes help connectivity, incrementally.