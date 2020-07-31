BUSINESS BYTE: Air Antilles expands its Caribbean foothold

In line with its ongoing development strategy, Air Antilles – a leading Caribbean airline and member of the Caribsky Alliance – will run new regional routes as of 1st August 2020.

These ﬂights will operate on ATR42/72 aircrafts with a seat capacity ranging from 48 to 72 passengers, from and to St. Lucia / Barbados / Dominica.

This new ﬂight schedule will then expand to other destinations from St. Lucia, Barbados and Dominica.

Flights from / to Dominica (Douglas Charles Airport) Starting 08/08/2020

1 daily ﬂight Dominica > < St. Lucia

Departure from Lucia at 11:40am – Arrival in Dominica at 12:20pm

Departure from Dominica at 03:20pm – Arrival in Lucia at 04:00pm

1 daily ﬂight Dominica > < Barbados

Departure from Dominica at 03:20pm – Arrival in Barbados at 05:10pm

Departure from Barbados at 10:25am – Arrival in Dominica at 12:20pm

Beware, these destinations are subject to speciﬁc border control sanitary measures upon arrival and/or departure. We urge passen- gers to visit our dedicated webpage on airantilles.com , in order to prepare their journey adequately and know of the sanitary proce- dures to be followed aboard Air Antilles aircrafts.

Download (PDF, 464KB)