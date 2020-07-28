BUSINESS BYTE: Dominicans continue to participate in Staycation 2020

With the recent launch of Staycation 2020, Dominicans have been showing support and continue to patronize participating stakeholders offering specials on tours and accommodation. Discover Dominica Authority has for the last 8 years been working alongside service providers in providing specials and for 2020, a total of 10 properties and 6 tour companies have provided incentives to locals who would wish to enjoy the full extent of a Staycation.

Colin Piper, Director of Tourism, informs that Dominicans are not only taking advantage of the specials offered in this year’s 2020 Staycation. They are enjoying Dominica’s nature-based activities, rainforest hikes, beaches, adventure tours and the wholesome cuisine that we are known for. He states that now is the opportune time for us to engage in these Dominican experiences and to share these experiences via our social media platforms. He states that word of mouth is still one of the best marketing tools that we have and this will enable a continued buzz of destination Dominica within our international markets.

Information on Staycation offerings can be found on www.discoverdominica.com or on the DDA’s Facebook and Instagram pages @discoverdominica.

