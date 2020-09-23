BUSINESS BYTE: Inaugural flight of Caribbean Airlines to Dominica

Sunday 20th September, 2020 was a memorable day for Dominica, for Ground Handlers Ltd. and for air connectivity on a whole. The first Caribbean Airlines Flight -BW 202 into Dominica, landed at the Douglas Charles Airport at approximately 10:06 a.m., direct from Barbados.

The advent of Caribbean Airlines into the market has led to the direct employment of 10 young people from the north of Dominica to assist in handling of the flights. For some of these persons this was their first job upon completion of school and they received over 6 weeks of intense training on airport aircraft handling procedures.

This historic landing culminated more than 12-years of correspondence with Caribbean Airlines by Ground Handlers Ltd to establish a connection to Dominica.

Caribbean Airlines offers services to over 23 destinations in the region and destinations in Canada and the United States.

The return flight to Barbados BW 203, left Dominica at 11:44 a.m. after a short inaugural ceremony.

Ground Handlers Ltd, as the premier Ground Handlers in Dominica, welcomes Caribbean Airlines to our Team and looks forward to continued succession in the Dominica Market.

Ground Handlers Ltd. operates at both the Canefield & Douglas-Charles Airports offering services to Winair, Inter Caribbean, Silver/Seaborne Airways, Air Antilles and Private Charters and is an affiliated Company of H.H.V. Whitchurch & Co Ltd.