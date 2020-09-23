BUSINESS BYTE: Inaugural flight of Caribbean Airlines to Dominica

Sunday 20th September, 2020 was a memorable day for Dominica, for Ground Handlers Ltd. and for air connectivity on a whole. The first Caribbean Airlines Flight -BW 202 into Dominica, landed at the Douglas Charles Airport at approximately 10:06 a.m., direct from Barbados.
The advent of Caribbean Airlines into the market has led to the direct employment of 10 young people from the north of Dominica to assist in handling of the flights. For some of these persons this was their first job upon completion of school and they received over 6 weeks of intense training on airport aircraft handling procedures.
This historic landing culminated more than 12-years of correspondence with Caribbean Airlines by Ground Handlers Ltd to establish a connection to Dominica.
Caribbean Airlines offers services to over 23 destinations in the region and destinations in Canada and the United States.
The return flight to Barbados BW 203, left Dominica at 11:44 a.m. after a short inaugural ceremony.
Ground Handlers Ltd, as the premier Ground Handlers in Dominica, welcomes Caribbean Airlines to our Team and looks forward to continued succession in the Dominica Market.
Ground Handlers Ltd. operates at both the Canefield & Douglas-Charles Airports offering services to Winair, Inter Caribbean, Silver/Seaborne Airways, Air Antilles and Private Charters and is an affiliated Company of H.H.V. Whitchurch & Co Ltd.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
10 Comments
CAL flying through turbulent times
https://www.cnc3.co.tt/cal-flying-through-turbulent-times/
@Patricia Inglis – Hmmm………interesting indeed.
This causes one to wonder as to how long will they maintain the Dominica route & (maybe other routes) if passenger loads factors on these routes stay very low in the near to medium term.
Congrats H.H.V. Whitchurch & Co Ltd.
Solid corporate citizen!!
Yeah Right were he afraid to say how much passengers arrived on the inaugural flight and how much leave on the return flight back to Barbados or he don’t think Dominicans wanted to know who’s paying for the empty seats somebody have to pay.
@Fedup – Based on ‘intelligence’ obtained via….., it appears that the inaugural flight had 3 passengers (a man, a lady & a little boy), 4-5 pilots and 1 air hostess.
I’m not sure how many passengers were on the return flight back to Barbados.
ADMIN: “Based on ‘intelligence’ obtained via…..,”
Thank you, intentional or not that line made us laugh.
@ADMIN – Glad you had a chuckle.
All airlines flying with very low passenger volumes at this time because of covid. The major US airlines are lobbying congress for assistance.
Certainly Anon, Aircraft Internationally, are flying with less passengers in most places at the moment; however, they do that by choice; to protect passengers from getting infected.
In the united States if you go to a grocery Store or any other department store Wall Mart, or any large store for shopping, one cane stand no less than six feet apart.
If me mate get sick right now and I call the paramedics, and they have to take her to the hospital, they will tell me to which hospital they are talking her; nevertheless I cannot ride in the ambulance with her to the hospital as people did in the past.
I could not even go to the hospital to visit with her; if I drove her to the emergency; I could leave her and get out you see.
So, the airlines has decided to limit the amount of people the carry; they don’t even feed you during flights anymore; they only provide a small bottle of water/ bag of snack!
Airlines in the United States, flying with less passengers has nothing to do with an airline flying to Dominica empty on its inaugural flight.
Anon deny that on the first flight to Dominica, Caribbean Aline flew empty besides the crew, and one passenger!
I was told that people wanting to go to Dominica, can only travel by boat, or charter an aircraft; how come Caribbean Airline did not know where to find loads of people?
Once again I suggest you stop lying, because this crap you talking about Airlines are Lobbying Congress, is a damn lie!
You suggesting they are lobbying congress to allow them to start transporting two and three hundred people in a flight at a time when thousands of keep dying every day in America from COVID-19?
Yesterday the 25th of September, 2020 a total of 2,800 people died killed by the virus; to date more than 200,000 people in America alone has died, and you talking this lying fart about they lobbying congress?
Man be quiet!
Enough respect Whitchurch but if that flight arrives in Dominica that time in the morning it is of little use for for international passengers flying to Dominica via Barbados. It is too early and they will have to spend the night there and catch the Caribbean Air flight next morning , except that flight coming to Dominica only twice a week on the weekend. I suspect that flight really is for local traffic only.