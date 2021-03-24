Calibishie man denied bail for possession of ammunition

A Calibishie man who resides in Picard, Portsmouth, Kenny James Phillip, is now remanded in custody at the Dominica State Prison awaiting trial following 13 charges of firearm related offenses.

Phillip appeared before the Portsmouth Magistrate court yeterday where he pleaded not guilty to all charges preferred against him by the police.

The police reported that on Friday March 19, 2021, about 4:30 p.m, Phillip was intercepted on the Dame Eugenia Charles Boulevard in Roseau whilst driving vehicle registration number TO250.

A search was conducted and one black Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol and seven rounds of 9mm ammunition as well as one black Taurus Millenium .40 caliber pistol and 50 rounds of .40 ammunition were recovered and seized.

The same day, the police conducted a search at Phillip’s residence at Picard, Portsmouth and firearms and several rounds of ammunition and firearms were found and seized, including 1,328 rounds of 9mm ammunition, 506 rounds of .38 ammunition, eight rounds of .380 ammunition, 50 rounds of .22 ammunition, one round of .40 ammunition, one round of 7.62 ammunition, one round of 5.56 ammunition, one 9mm magazine, and one .40 magazine.

At the court hearing, Police Prosecutor, Acting Inspector Jeffrey James, objected to bail primarily on the grounds of the serious nature of the offenses and because of the prevalence of firearms related offenses in Dominica.

He further noted that to protect the community and the public’s interest, bail should not be granted to Phillip which presiding Magistrate Michael Laudat agreed to.

Trial is expected to commence on June 8, 2021, at the Portsmouth Magistrate Court and continued on June 17, 2021, at the Roseau Magistrate Court.

Phillip is represented by Attorney-at-Law, Tiyani Behanzin.