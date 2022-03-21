Calypsonian Soul Puss in stable condition following vehicular accident over the weekend

President of the Dominica Calypso Association (DCA), Davidson ‘Observer’ Victor, says calypsonian Dave “Soul Puss” Pascal is in stable condition following a motor vehicle accident which he was involved in over the weekend.

Victor, a nurse at the Dominica China Friendship Hospital (DCFH), reported that as of yesterday (March 20), Pascal was being monitored by health professionals to determine whether he would need to undergo surgery.

At the time of the accident, which occurred on March 19, Pascal, who was accompanied by a friend, was driving a rental when it lost control and crashed in the Morne Español area.

The Margot native and the other occupant of the vehicle were transported to the DCFH where they are currently being treated for their injuries.

“Continue to pray for him so that he will have a speedy recovery,” Victor encouraged.