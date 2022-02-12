Campbell family left homeless due to fire, pleads for assistance

A family of six in Campbell is now homeless as a fire on the evening of February 7, 2022, razed their home and all their belongings.

Marisa Luke who spoke to Dominica News Online (DNO) said, on that evening, some time after 11:00 p.m while she was away from home, she received a call informing her that her home was up in flames.

On arrival at the scene, Luke said she witnessed her place of dwelling and all that she owned turn to ash. However, according to Luke, reality really kicked in the following day when she rummaged through the charred rubble to see if any of her possessions had been spared but she was left with nothing.

“We have absolutely nothing, nothing,” she sadly expressed. “My four children, my boyfriend and myself have no clothes, no shoes, everything was completely destroyed.”

Though she reported no injuries in Monday night’s blaze which Luke said she is thankful for, the mother said her family is left devastated and is appealing to the public for assistance.

“We need clothes, food, school items because all that was burnt. I have four daughters, a 9 month old, a 7 year-old, 13 and 18 year old who have nothing. My baby desperately needs diapers, formula, clothes and shoes because everything is gone.”

At present the family has sought temporary lodging by a family member but she said the burnt house and the property is owned by her boyfriend hence building supplies are also needed to commence reconstruction of their home.

“So I’m really asking the people whatever they can give me I would be very thankful for especially for my children. We really need the help because everything we work so hard for was burnt. So I’m asking the nation to please help me and my family,” Luke pleaded.

While fire officials say the cause of the blaze is under investigation, Luke told DNO that her partner who also resided in the home and suffers from mental illness and was recently released from the Acute Psychiatric Unit (APU) had a hand to play in the unforeseen circumstances.

The family can be contacted on telephone number 1767-615-7429.