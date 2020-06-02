COMMENTARY: Caribbean leaders and people must condemn the murder of George Floyd

George Floyd was murdered on May 25, 2020 – African Liberation Day. Since then, good men, women and children in the United States and around the world, of all colors, have risen up in rightful indignation.

Today June 2, 2020, Ghana’s leader Nana Akuffo Ado condemned the killing of George Floyd and the oppression of what he called our “kith and kin.” Marches are planned today in Ghana. Protests are ongoing elsewhere around the world. We are grateful that even US embassies in Africa are speaking out. As the United States witnesses unprecedented protests over the police murder of George Floyd and shock and disappointment in Africa grow, some U.S. embassies on the continent have taken the unusual step of issuing critical statements, saying no one is above the law. Those statements come as the head of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, condemned the “murder” of Floyd and said the continental body rejects the “continuing discriminatory practices against Black citizens of the USA.” Even the European Union is standing up for justice in the United States. The European Union’s top diplomat Josep Borrell said on June 2, 2020, that the death of George Floyd was the result of an abuse of power and that the 27-nation bloc is “shocked and appalled” by it.

It is therefore passing strange that no Caribbean Government has spoken out forcefully over the murder of George Floyd and the systemic racism it represents. It is worrying that the Caribbean community of nations grouped under Caricom has not condemned, in one voice, the callous execution of that human being whose death is just one more example of the continued extrajudicial killing under color of law of Black Americans.

The Caribbean nations are traditional friends and allies of the American people. True friends have an obligation to engage in constructive criticism of the wrongs committed by their friends with a mind towards correcting wrong.

The world’s people are increasingly taking a reasoned and sober stance in favor of freedom and justice in the United States.

Why has not Caricom or Caribbean leaders publicly expressed concern about the continued repression and murder of Black people in the United States?

Are they afraid that the tourists will stop coming? The COVID 19 pandemic has already caused an implosion in the Caribbean tourism industry. But even if the COVID 19 Pandemic had not decimated Caribbean tourism, do we value money over morality?

Are Caribbean leaders afraid that the US government will cease sending aid? Let it be known today that the Caribbean does not survive off US aid. And even if it did, would we allow money to purchase our silence?

Are Caribbean leaders afraid of US sanctions against the Caribbean if they speak truth to power? The fear of unjust sanctions should never degrade the right of Caribbean people, in particular its leadership, to speak out against tyranny whether such is practiced by friend or foe.

The Caribbean has a proud history of leaders such as Norman Manley, Michael Manley, Maurice Bishop, Forbes Burnham, Errol Barrow, and Dr. Eric Williams who stood for African freedom and against racism, colonialism and apartheid.

In this Caribbean American Heritage Month 2020, we pay homage to those of Caribbean birth or heritage such as Stokely Carmichael, Marcus Garvey, Bob Marley, Malcolm X, the Mighty Sparrow, Claudia Jones, Harry Belafonte, Shirley Chisholm, Senator Kamala Harris, New York Congresswoman Yvette Clark and others who have stood for freedom and justice.

The Caribbean people are friends of the people of the United States. Friendship towards a nation does not mean one abdicates the right to call out a friendly nation where things are wrong. The continued repression and dehumanization of African Americans undermine the standing of the United States in the world.

Caribbean leaders should know better. No other group of nations in world history are products of the trade-in African slavery as the Caribbean nations are. The roots of freedom and nationhood that Caribbean people enjoy today reside in centuries-long resistance to slavery.

Let us never forget the Haitian Revolution. In this moment it bears remembering that the Haitian Revolution was the first successful slave insurrection that led to the formation of a state in human history. That revolt by enslaved Africans against French colonial rule in Saint-Domingue began on 22 August 1791 and ended in 1804 with the former colony’s independence. That Haiti has had difficulty over its history has more to do with a pattern of repression, invasion and ostracization of that country by the enemies of its freedom, rather than any inherent defect in its quest for liberty.

Caribbean history teaches that enslaved Africans and the indigenous people resisted slavery and colonialism so we could breathe free. There were slave revolts in Antigua, Barbados, and Guyana. More than that, enslaved Africans on Dominica and Jamaica established maroon settlements in the mountainous fastness of those islands.

Let us never forget Sam Sharpe who led the Great Jamaican Slave Revolt of 1831–32. That eleven-day rebellion that started on Christmas Day 1831 involved up to 60,000 of the 300,000 slaves in Jamaica. The uprising was led by a black Baptist deacon, Samuel Sharpe. Sharpe was captured by British troops While awaiting his execution by hanging, Sharpe famously said, “I would rather die on yonder gallows as a free man, than live another day as a slave.” The shock of the massive uprising in Jamaica, then Britain’s wealthiest Caribbean colony, triggered the passage of the Abolition of Slavery Act of 1833 which ended that odious practice across the British Empire.

Those who today condemn the rebellion by an outraged people whose rights are trampled must not forget that history. Every July 4, America celebrates the signing of the Declaration of Independence. In that struggle to free itself from what they consider British tyranny, the American patriot Patrick Henry famously said, “Give me liberty, or give me death.” In the preamble to the United States Constitution, the American revolutionaries stated:

“We the people of the United States, in order to form a more perfect union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this constitution for the United States.”

Today, all nations and people of goodwill must call on the United States government to conform to the true meaning of that lofty creed outlined at its founding.

We must never forget that the freedom we enjoy today was not attained by servile submission to wrong. The United States was born of the American Revolution of 1776, as was Caribbean freedom birthed by the revolt of enslaved Africans.

Indeed, the people of the Caribbean and the United States are inextricably linked by a common history of slavery, heroic resistance to slavery, the struggle for freedom from colonial rule and a shared desire for democratic governance.

Democratic governance cannot exist in a society riven by race and class oppression in which Black people are abused because of the color of their skin.

Where the United States is diminished in its economic standing or democratic moorings, the Caribbean will be adversely affected.

Millions of people of Caribbean descent live in the United States. We share more of an affinity in history, culture and family ties with the United States than with any other nation, except perhaps the United Kingdom and Canada. It is therefore right and proper that Caribbean leaders and people join in the just condemnation of the murder of George Floyd. It is right and proper that Caribbean leaders urge that freedom, rule of law, and democracy prevail in the United States.

Silence by any liberty-loving people across the world, particularly in the Caribbean, is complicity in the destruction of the promise of the United States.

Somewhere I read that injustice anywhere is an affront to injustice everywhere. This is a singular time of rebellion over the oppression of Black people. Caribbean leaders and people cannot remain silent while tens of thousands of White Europeans, Africans and Asians have marched in condemnation of the George Floyd murder. The African Union has condemned the extrajudicial killing of George Floyd. Will Caribbean nations as a group do so?

Caricom must speak with one voice and call the United States to redress the wrongs being committed against Black Americans. Black Americans are like the canaries in the coal mine; the bitter cup served to us will one day be served to all.

To those who hold the Bible and stand before a church to warn that they will unleash ominous weapons on Americans, I say they should read the Bible. The Bible taught us that God sent the plague to Pharaoh’s Egypt but he would not change his evil ways. Instead, Pharaoh hardened his heart. We know how that story ended. The Bible teaches, “Do not be deceived: God is not mocked, for whatever one sows, that will he also reap.”

The tyranny now visited upon African Americans will one day be inflicted on all Americans where not arrested in its onward march now.

It was the antifascist US President Franklin Delano Roosevelt who said, “we have nothing to fear but fear itself.” Today we remember the freedom-loving spirit of President Roosevelt and his leadership of the United States armed forces in the alliance of antifascist nations that defeated fascist Germany and Italy in World War II. The Tuskegee Airmen, African American pilots in the United States military of World War II, served in that battle to save the world from fascism. Not too long ago, some Americans with their hearts full of hatred march around Charlottesville, Virginia under the Nazi flag of fascist Germany and the Confederate flag of the defeated Slave Power, shouting “the Jews will not replace us.” At that time the leader of the nation called them fine people. Our people were antifascist because fascists, racists and murderers are not fine people. They are no more fine people than those that perpetrated the Holocaust of the African Slave Trade.

We must remember that Caribbean leaders and people were part of that freedom-loving antifascist alliance of World War II. Many Caribbean young men gave their lives in that cause for our liberty. Today, we must remember them by standing for liberty and against fascism.

Caribbean leadership must remember our ancestors who made the ultimate sacrifice to defeat slavery. The eradication of slavery made for the existence of the Caribbean nations. Our heritage of freedom struggle is a beacon unto the world and must never be dimmed by cowardice, opportunism, or political expediency.

May Caribbean leadership and people show themselves worthy of those who gave their lives so we could breathe free, evermore!