CARICOM condemns attack on Haiti’s Prime Minister

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) condemns the armed attack on the Prime Minister of Haiti and his delegation at Gonaives on Saturday 1 January 2022 during the traditional ceremony commemorating the 218th anniversary of Haiti’s independence.
The attendance of the Prime Minister of Haiti and his delegation of high officials at the traditional celebration of the anniversary of Haiti’s Independence, which includes a Te Deum church service at the Gonaives Cathedral, was disrupted by volleys of automatic weapons in the surroundings of the church. He was unable to deliver his public speech at the nearby Place des Armes Square which normally follows the church service as part of the ceremony.
The reported death of a citizen during the incident, heightens the Community’s concern at the continued deterioration of the security situation in the country.
CARICOM urges the Haitian authorities to address this prevailing untenable security situation with urgency in order to restore a sense of safety and security to the country.
Oh well… the people want justice for their assassinated president, yet this fool was questioned about his calls to at least 4 of the suspects before and on the morning of president’s gruesome murder. He had a 7 minute call with the main man who called the shots for the assassination and his response was: ” I dont remember, probably it was nothing important.
Kids, please dont be like these people, they’re liars and have no respect for law.
I did not read the above comments from varicom but as a neg st.joe who knows my worth bcus of the love for justice and fairness and have always work to uplift my family…the headline should have read and I quote, caricom condem bla bla bla in Haiti but stayed silent on the attack of salsbury people…
Happy to know that the armed group did not succeed in their diabolical lot t assistants the president nor any member of his delegation.
What tangible measures is CARICOM doing to improve the security system in Haiti other than to provide lip service? Haiti needs concrete assistance in human resources, hard cash and materialistic contributions. Repetitious rhetoric won’t suffice.
Caricom
I guarantee a little digging into who is behind those attacks and it will trace bck to some Canaanite who wants the natural resources under Haiti