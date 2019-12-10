CARICOM countries to benefit from global e-mobility programme

Three Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries are to benefit from a new Global Environment Facility (GEF) global e-mobility programme that has been launched at the ongoing United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP25).

That’s according to an article published by the Jamaican Observer,

The article stated that the programme is expected to help an initial set of 17 developing countries deploy electric vehicles at scale, in support of improved air quality and reduced fossil fuel dependency.

The new US$33 million programme, launched in Madrid in coordination with the European Commission’s new e-mobility solutions plus project, represents the first global, coordinated effort to promote and accelerate the uptake of electric mobility in developing countries.

Antigua and Barbuda, Jamaica and St Lucia are among the initial countries that will participate in the programme that also includes Armenia, Burundi, Chile, Costa Rica, Côte d’Ivoire, India, Madagascar, Maldives, Peru, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Togo, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan.

The programme will help governments establish supportive policies to enable technology transfer, private sector engagement, and access to commercial finance for the introduction of fleets of electric buses, two-wheelers, three-wheelers, trucks, light-duty vehicles and private vehicles.

It will also create three regional platforms to support the transition to electric mobility in Africa, Asia and the Pacific, and Latin America and the Caribbean. This work will be closely tied to the GEF sustainable cities impact programme.

“Globally, there will be twice as many vehicles on the road by 2050, with nearly all of the projected growth taking place in developing countries where air pollution is already a major challenge in many cities,” said Gustavo Fonseca, GEF director of programmes.