CARICOM extends sympathy to Australia over losses to extra-ordinary fires

Secretary-General of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Ambassador Irwin LaRocque extended sympathy to the Government and People of Australia on the loss of life and property due to the fires in that country.

Ambassador LaRocque expressed the sentiments when he accepted the credentials of His Excellency Bruce Lendon as Australia’s Ambassador to CARICOM at a ceremony at CARICOM Secretariat Headquarters, Turkeyen, Georgetown, Guyana on Friday 10 January.

The Secretary-General noted that the extra-ordinary fires in Australia and the devastating storms in our Region were evidence of the effects of climate change and stressed the need for building reliance to combat the phenomenon.

Ambassador Lendon confirmed that the fires were the worst in his country’s history and noted that there would be no respite in the immediate future.

Secretary-General LaRocque also took the opportunity to thank Australia for their assistance in developing the human resources of the Community through the grant of scholarships in various fields.