CARICOM Secretary-General congratulates Dominica’s prime minister on re-election

CARICOM Secretary-General Ambassador Irwin LaRocque has congratulated Dominica’s Prime Minister Hon. Roosevelt Skerrit and his Dominica Labour Party (DLP) on being re-elected to office in the country’s recent general elections.

Prime Minister Skerrit’s DLP won 18 of the 21 seats at stake to give the party an historic fifth consecutive term in office.

Please see the full text of the Secretary-General’s congratulatory letter:

“I offer my sincere congratulations to you and the Dominica Labour Party (DLP) on your convincing victory in the general elections of 6 December.

The margin of your historic success signifies the faith and confidence that the people of Dominica have in your leadership, that has been demonstrated over the last 15 years. Their choice is also an indication that they have embraced the ideas you have put forward for their future.

As your party embarks on an unprecedented fifth consecutive term of office, I can assure you of my support and that of the staff of the Secretariat in your efforts to ensure the country’s sustainable growth and development, and in its drive towards being a climate-resilient country.

I look forward to welcoming you once again as a member of the Conference of Heads of Government, as you continue your service to Dominica and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).”