CARICOM SG calls for joint regional approach to combat climate change and other challenges

The Secretary-General of the Caribbean Community, Dominican Irwin LaRocque, told CARICOM heads that they must work together to combat threats of climate change and other challenges.

LaRocque was delivering opening remarks at the start of the 31ST Intersessional Meeting of the Conference of the Heads of Government of CARICOM in Barbados.

“Whether it is the imperative of making progress with the Single Market and Economy…protecting the health and security of our people, it is with one goal in mind…we have to build a resilient CSME,” said.

LaRocque who was appointed in 2011 said building a resilient CSME, necessitates an all-inclusive approach that embraces the skills, talents and resources of the public and private sectors, labour, civil society, youth and indeed, the entire society.

He said it also requires cooperation and assistance from friends in the international community.

“These combined and coordinated efforts will serve us in good stead as we strive to build that resilience to combat the challenges that we face, most particularly the threat of climate change…” he said.

Another indication of a more inclusive deliberation, according to LaRocque, is the fact that CARICOM engages regularly with the private and public sectors.

Meantime, the CARICOM secretary-general said the issue of Chronic Non-Communicable Diseases is another factor that threatens the health of people in the region.

He also touched on the deadly Coronavirus and reiterated that there have been no cases in the Caribbean.

However, LaRocque said there is strong collaboration among member states to address the challenges of the virus.

The conference is chaired by Barbados Prime Minister Mia Motley. It ends on Wednesday.