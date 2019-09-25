Carnival Cruise Lines vessel diverted to Dominica due to rough seas

Dominica News Online - Wednesday, September 25th, 2019 at 3:39 PM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

Carnival Fascination docked at Woodbridge Bay on Wednesday morning

Carnival Fascination operated by Carnival Cruise Lines is presently docked at the Woodbridge Bay Port at Fond Cole after being diverted to Dominica due to rough seas.

An officer of the Discover Dominica Authority (DDA) confirmed the information earlier today.

DNO has since tried to get more details from other officials, however all attempts have proven futile.

Launched in 1994, Carnival Fascination is the fourth of Carnival’s eight Fantasy-class ships, together with SensationFantasy and the “no balcony ships” EcstasyElationImaginationInspirationParadise.

The 70,538-ton, 2,052-passenger cruise ship Carnival Fascination is one of the oldest Carnival ships. She was last refurbished in 2015.

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • are abusive, profane or offensive
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-message

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.