Carnival Cruise Lines vessel diverted to Dominica due to rough seas

Carnival Fascination operated by Carnival Cruise Lines is presently docked at the Woodbridge Bay Port at Fond Cole after being diverted to Dominica due to rough seas.

An officer of the Discover Dominica Authority (DDA) confirmed the information earlier today.

DNO has since tried to get more details from other officials, however all attempts have proven futile.

Launched in 1994, Carnival Fascination is the fourth of Carnival’s eight Fantasy-class ships, together with Sensation, Fantasy and the “no balcony ships” Ecstasy, Elation, Imagination, Inspiration, Paradise.

The 70,538-ton, 2,052-passenger cruise ship Carnival Fascination is one of the oldest Carnival ships. She was last refurbished in 2015.