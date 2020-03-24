Catholic priest releases remake of calypso with COVID-19 message

Catholic priest, Fr. Brancker John, has released a remake of his famous calypso single “Watch Out For The Virus” to raise awareness and to prevent the spread the coronavirus (COVID-19) on the island.

Fr. John was a former calypso monarch and composed the song’s melody in 1995 with a previous message to watch out for the HIV/AIDS virus, warning people to be cautious in their behaviour.

This was the first song that he sang in a calypso monarch competition.

“Given what is happening now with the COVID-19, I just rewrote the lyrics, updated it and made it more appropriate for the times now. As it says in the song, is to help us be cautious, to be careful that we don’t want to spread the virus,” he said in an interview with Dominica News Online (DNO).

Fr. John referred to what is happening around the world in places like the US and Italy and said Dominica needs to prevent the spread of the disease. He pointed out that because of the country’s small population, “we can’t afford to lose many people here in Dominica.”

The Catholic priest encouraged persons to stay home, have faith and to follow the guidelines of the authorities to save lives.

“The whole point is we don’t want to congregate we want to stop the spread of the virus and how we are going to do that is by isolating ourselves for the time being,” he said.

Fr. John noted that Dominica is still in the Lenten season and should use this time of isolation to get closer to the Lord through prayer and to look out for each other.