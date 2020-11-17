CDEMA signs MoU with InterCaribbean Airways Ltd to strengthen disaster relief efforts

CEDEMA media release - Tuesday, November 17th, 2020 at 8:48 AM
The Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) and interCaribbean Airways Ltd. officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) today, establishing a mutual agreement for the movement of relief personnel and supplies, necessary for providing an immediate coordinated response to regional disasters. The official signing was facilitated at a virtual event with Ms Elizabeth Riley, Executive Director (ag), CDEMA and Mr. Lyndon Gardiner, Chairman interCaribbean Airways Ltd.

“Today’s MoU signing signals the formal start of a partnership, which will strengthen the strategic airlift available to the Regional Response Mechanism (RRM). interCaribbean Airways exemplifies the spirit of regionalism and demonstrates the tangible role of public-private partnerships. This spirit of cooperation will undoubtedly boost our operational readiness and capabilities in providing immediate and timely response support to humanitarian crises affecting any of our 19 Participating States”, said Ms. Riley.

“We at interCaribbean are pleased to partner with CDEMA in supporting the region when regional disaster events necessitate early and quick responses to movement of support with people and immediate supplies needed”, stated Mr. Gardiner.  “We have had experience over many disasters that have affected the Caribbean and been able to support governments and private needs to quickly mobilize.  With a Caribbean wide network of destinations, we are uniquely able to quickly respond.  This network and experience will be critical in the event of a need”.

Both entities will maintain close co-operation and consultations when needed on issues of common interest concerning disaster risk management including mobilization of support. The partnership will be guided by the mandate of humanitarian assistance including joint advocacy on humanitarian issues and concerns; and sharing expert advice on humanitarian institutional capacity building.

