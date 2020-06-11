CHECK THIS OUT: Never too young to innovate

This 7 year old boy from Kenya has found an innovative and sanitary way of washing his hands during the COVID-19 pandemic in this BBC clip.
Coronavirus: Kenyan boy's innovative way to wash hands
Nine-year-old Stephen showed us his hand washing invention to reduce coronavirus transmission a few weeks ago – now he's been officially honoured by the Kenyan president with a state commendation!
Posted by BBC on Friday, June 5, 2020
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
1 Comment
that even better than them nonsense sink they put around Roseau. Much better.