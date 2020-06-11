CHECK THIS OUT: Never too young to innovate

This 7 year old boy from Kenya has found an innovative and sanitary way of washing his hands during the COVID-19 pandemic in this BBC clip.

Coronavirus: Kenyan boy's innovative way to wash hands Nine-year-old Stephen showed us his hand washing invention to reduce coronavirus transmission a few weeks ago – now he's been officially honoured by the Kenyan president with a state commendation! Posted by BBC on Friday, June 5, 2020