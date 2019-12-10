Chilean Air Force plane carrying 38 believed to have crashed on Antarctica flight

A military plane with 38 people on board has disappeared en route to Antarctica, Chile’s air force says.
The C-130 Hercules transport aircraft took off from Punta Arenas at 16:55 local time (19:55 GMT), and operators lost contact at 18:13 (21:13).
Those missing include 17 crew and 21 passengers.
They were travelling to provide logistical support to a military base on Antarctica’s King George Island. A search-and-rescue mission is underway.
