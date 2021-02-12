China bans BBC World News from broadcasting in that country

China has banned BBC World News from broadcasting in the country, its television and radio regulator announced on Thursday.
China has criticised the BBC for its reporting on coronavirus and the persecution of ethnic minority Uighurs.
The BBC said it was “disappointed” by the decision.
It follows British media regulator Ofcom revoking state broadcaster China Global Television Network’s (CGTN) licence to broadcast in the UK.
Separately, the broadcaster Radio Television Hong Kong (RTHK) said it would stop relaying BBC World Service programming in the region, prompting condemnation from the BBC.
One good deed deserves another. It seems the UK started it by banning their broadcasting. – “It follows British media regulator Ofcom revoking state broadcaster China Global Television Network’s (CGTN) licence to broadcast in the UK.”
When V.P. Mike Pence, debated Kamala Harris during the 2020 election. A question was asked about China / U.S.relationship. China (the communist party) was carrying the debate live.They allowed their citizens to hear Harris’ answer, but blocked Pence.
Good! Is about time someone stood up to this conniving bastion of misinformation and British land grab that has forever put spin on their atrocities from India to Africa and the Americas. “Dr. Livingston I presume”.
A lesson for us all.Privicy means secrecy. Covid 19 whether it was formed or created in China he never informed the rest of the world. The truth is there are enough people in china that if some goes missing they wont notice.
Say what you will about China but they set their own agenda. They wont let the British, or any outsider use their media to influence their people.
I wish we could learn to develop that kind of self priority instead of letting any foreigner do what they want in our place.
The sole governing party of the People’s Republic of China, the CCP rules under the Marxist tenet that “practice is the only criterion of truth”. If lying is the practice therefore, does it become the truth? I guess so. Remember, our ruling party, the DLP is affiliated to the the communist party of China. Does this also explain the infamous “doctrine of necessity” as applied by a senior member of our bar association?
It’s no secret that the DA’s ally is far from being a democracy.
Free speech and political opposition are not permitted, just like in Cuba or Venezuela
But they help beggars all over the world who then, stand by their side at the UN.
No surprise here! The Chinese government tightly controls everything in China.
*the press *#of children per family *freedom of speech etcetera
Dominica is a budding dictatorship. In the not too distance past, the double doctoral leader declared that there should only be one political party (DLP) in Dominica. Xi’s influence is taking root in Dominica.
Everyone should do the same thing. Stop listening & following Brits and Americans. There’s hundreds of countries in the world, yet every country acts like they’re our mum & dads. That needs to stop. They’ve done nothing but kill innocent people, steal people’s lands & natural resources etc, throughout the entire world…yet people still allow them to control us? Why? We’re taught to think of Russians & Chinese as the villains, and think of Americans & British people as heroes…but history proves that never has & never will be the case.
People love Americans & Brits so much for some reason that they PRETEND to be American themselves. Even in Dominica, look at all the news presenters & politicians speaking in their fake accents, and all the singers putting on an American accent. It’s a joke.
China has the right idea. The British & American media is nothing but a tool used to control your mind & spread false propaganda
so basically China is saying its’ their truth or no truth at all interesting
Britain & America are doing the exact same thing though. Spreading lies, saying “China this, China that”, and people believe it PURELY because the British & American media has convinced the masses to hate China.
What IF China has been telling the truth the whole time & it’s Britain & the USA that have been lying? Maybe they’re all lying, who knows. It’s weird how Britain seems to claim to know more about China than China does though & they claim China is lying. Surely China would know what’s going on within their country more than anyone else?
I’m not saying China is innocent but the western world 100% isn’t telling the truth about China either.
I guess you missed the part where the UK banned CGTN for baseless reason?
The west can’t continue to spin narratives their way, and don’t expect fight back.
Is this your understanding as to why China banned The BBC from broadcasting in their country. Don’t you think there are two sides to a story. The days of British colonialism is over. When The British Government revoked China Global Television Network’s (CGTN) licence to broadcast in Britain, do think the Chines would just sit by and do nothing. Do you know the origin of The BBC, and it’s history. I will tell you this when Governments fund Radio stations, I do not care which Governments, do you think they fund these radio stations to educate you. What is happening between these two Governments is a battle over the use of a medium to dispense propaganda that’s all it is.
Gary, you are misinformed. The BBC is not funded by the British government but a licence fee, directly payable by the viewers/listeners, exactly so they can maintain their neutrality.
Wrong! The BBC, like VOA(Voice of America) are propaganda arms of these governments just like CGTN is all over especially Africa…duh
‘Word to the wise” It is ridiculous that you make this untruthful statement.
