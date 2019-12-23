Chinese medical specialists provide free clinics for Dominicans

Many Dominicans took advantage of the opportunity to attend speciality clinics provided through a collaborative effort of the Ministry of Health, Wellness and New Health Investment and medical experts from the People’s Republic of China provided free of charge to Dominicans from across the seven health districts.

Last week, four Chinese medical doctors provided consultations in Oncology, Urology, Ophthalmology, and Cardiology. The Chinese medical team has been on island for some time but decided to offer this service to assist with the backlog of patients awaiting appointments at the Princess Margaret Hospital.

Dr Youquiang Fang offered services in Urology, Dr Dexi Wu in Cardiology, Dr Bin Liu in Ophthalmology, and Dr Zijun Zhen in Oncology.

Director of Primary Healthcare, Dr Laura Esprit, said the ongoing construction of the Dominica-China Friendship Hospital and the transition of the medical facilities required the team to utilize alternative avenues to see patients. Dr Esprit hopes that these speciality clinics can be held on a regular basis at the primary healthcare level.

Meantime Mr Wang Quanhuo, Chief of Economic and Commercial Office at the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Dominica, noted China remains committed to assisting Dominica in all spheres including education, health and building human resource capacity.