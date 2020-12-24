Christmas message from the CEO of PHARCS

2020 brought with it unprecedented challenges facing not only our organisation, but the whole world. The world is dealing with an unprecedented crisis which is impacting on every aspect of our lives.

The Covid-19 virus forced us into uncharted territory which has changed the world around us. We have been forced to find new ways of working together to continue to keep our residents safe and well and their families reassured.

I am overwhelmed and deeply grateful for the resilience, patience, trust and messages of support that we have received from our residents’ families – both past and present, our supporters and friends whilst dealing with the numerous challenges we faced this year.

PHARCS has received much needed support, encouragement and generous donations from the Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica and in particular Mrs Melissa Skeritt. We are so very grateful.

We are also grateful for the encouragement, support and donations we have received and continue to receive from local businesses – particularly Jollys Pharmarcy, H H V Whitchurch, Malcolm Stephens & Sons, DNO, The Sun Newspaper, Q95, The Dominica Red Cross, The Dominica Police Force, Guiyave Restaurant, Dr Julian, Robert Francis and many other key individuals in the community.

I also want to thank our international supporters Mr Charles Anin, Mr Felix Catherine, Mr Vincent Pierre, Ms Shanita Serrant, all of whom have provided ongoing support and generous donations to PHARCS.

The PHARCS Team are so touched by the outpouring of support we have received throughout the year and we are grateful for all of your continued support which ensures that PHARCS can continue to provide dignified and individualised care services for the ageing population of Dominica.

I would like to thank each and every one of our employees at PHARCS. You continue to set an extraordinary example of commitment, solidarity and professionalism which is a testament of our reputation as a provider of high quality care services for older and vulnerable persons.

I thank you all for your continued dedication and great work throughout the year. You are the best guarantee that PHARCS will emerge from the challenging events of the past year stronger than ever.

I am deeply touched and humbled by your ongoing commitment to care for our residents and home care clients and the amazing sacrifices that each of you are making, including living on site, to reduce the risk of our vulnerable residents contracting the Covid-19 virus. Your actions are, quite simply, amazing!

This Christmas is especially poignant as we connect with our families and friends in a different way. I wish you a very happy and safe holiday season and best wishes for 2021.

Marie-Therese Junkerre

Chief Executive Officer

PHARCS