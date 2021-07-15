Clarifying statement of Lennox Linton

On September 3rd 2019 edition of the Hotseat on Q95, I stated that elements of the funding arrangements for the Cabrits Resort and Spa, Kempinski Dominica under Dominica’s Citizenship by Investment Program provide the outline of an elaborate scheme to cheat and steal.
My comment was about the public interest in leveraging Dominican sovereignty and our citizenship passports, It was based on sworn statements in a US court by a Dominica Ambassador at the United Nations that two officials of Range, the developers of the Cabrits Resort and Spa, received distributions from the project each in the amount of 30 million US dollars – 81.5 million dollars EC each – a total of 163 million dollars, which I believe to be well over and above what was required to build the hotel.
During my statements, I also mentioned the involvement of Secret Bay, the Residences at Secret Bay and Mr. Gregor Nassief, in the context of the real estate option of the Citizenship by Investment Program. I understand that such cross-references may have been interpreted as suggesting that Secret Bay, the Residences at Secret Bay and Mr. Gregor Nassief were somehow a part of what I had described as an elaborate scheme to cheat and steal. I wish to make it clear that this was not my intention, and that I have absolutely no evidence or knowledge of Mr. Gregor Nassief’s or his businesses’ involvement in such a scheme.
My statements concerning the CBI Program were in relation to the Range/Kempinski agreements, the government, and the need for accountability, and which statements I stand by completely. If, however, my statements were interpreted to relate to Mr. Gregor Nassief and his said businesses in the negative manner described above, I do apologize for that and for any effect this may have had on Mr. Nassief and his businesses.
Lennox Linton
10 Comments
To what extent Hon Lennox Linton you’re being forced to go to satisfy whosoever it is your clarification is intended?
You majestically apologised on Q95FM Radio Station, which I thought was admirable from you, so why wasn’t your action accepted and case closed? Certain factions in Dominican society continue to persecute you simply because you stand resolute in offering a voice or having an opposing view on the miss-management of Dominica’s economic affairs.
OK – I get it, as I read the following quote somewhere:
“The silent assassin is a work of art! They stalk their victim/s purposely as they maintain an outward veneer of respectability towards management and those that have authority. They often go undetected for many months with civilians afraid to confront them or approach authority about the behaviours of these people.”
Lennox if you are going to start clarifying and explaining what you said in the past, you will have to go further than September 3, 2019, to find the long list of uncalled-for and very wrong statements that you make against the Government of Dominica and everyone else in that rank.
That can’t repair the damages already mad.
That apology should be treated at face value. No true meaning but a disguise to escape the consequences.
That does not come from the heart.
But, i thought this was already done? Why is it being done again. Mr. Linton has already clarified.
UNCLE is as sick as an EPILEPTIC D The guy never consults his lawyer,just jumps on FAKE NEWS Q95 and start talking BS.UNCLE quotes ARCHBOLD and STONE MANUAL as if he is some kind of QC.Nassief should go ahead and SUE mister KNOWALL..UNCLE is a liar to the MAX,the guy reads Sec.72(b) of the constitution,he does not read sec 72(c)and tells his coonu supporters no provision was made in the CONSTITUTION for the DPP to discontinue a CRIMINAL matter.LIAR.
when are you going to get hate out of your heart, you are a negative person in all that life offers.
Lorraine Gayewski, it would have been best if you asked Lennox that question.
Who has more hate in their heart than Lennox? This guy is Lennox; Me; Myself; and I.
Have you ever heard Lennox say anything positive about the Government or the PM? Not for once has this guy say something positive or compliment the PM for anything happening in the country.
Well done Sir. It takes a real mannered man to apologize. I respect you. And may all concerned accept your apology.
Lennox has a history of making statements for which he either gets sued or has to retract. I wish he would get his facts straight or be more measured when he gets on his pulpit.
Despite this apology (under threat of another lawsuit, I am sure), it would not surprise me if he puts his foot in his mouth the next time around.
Hmmmm Mr. Linton Tres bon!
That is the idea!