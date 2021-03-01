Cocoa farmers expected to benefit from new financial model

CREAD release - Monday, March 1st, 2021 at 9:40 AM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

“A powerful, fantastic and extremely useful tool which should be in the hands of every cocoa farmer in Dominica. I am looking forward to its implementation.” Those are the words of one cocoa farmer who attended the recent Cocoa Cluster Development Project Cocoa Management Training in Portsmouth.

The training was coordinated by the Cocoa Cluster Development Initiative and Dominica Export Import Agency (DEXIA) and provided the forum for Brent Barnette, Economic Growth Lead with the Climate Resilience Execution Agency (CREAD) to unveil the draft Cocoa Financial Model, developed specifically to help cocoa farmers understand the cost drivers that affect the profitability of growing cocoa while understanding how cocoa production can contribute to a sustainable source of income.

This led to a spirited discussion among the 13 cocoa farmers and two Ministry of Agriculture Extension Officers who attended. Meaningful and thoughtful suggestions to tweak and improve the model as well as commending the functionality and timeliness of such an innovation were predominant in the dialogue.

Another farmer noted that it would also lead to helping farmers to realistically negotiate top dollar and determine profit and loss.

DEXIA’s Cocoa Cluster Development Manager, Taletha Laudat led the session alongside DEXIA’s Head of Export, Promotion and Development, Lloyd Pascal, who together, spoke to the farmers about the importance of recordkeeping, data management, crop husbandry, crop establishment, and management.CREAD will continue to work closely with DEXIA towards full implementation of the Cocoa Financial Model for the benefit of all cocoa farmers in Dominica initially, with a view to extending to the wider farming population in the future.

Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • contain any material which violates or infringes the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or are purely ad hominem attacks
  • a reasonable person would consider abusive or profane
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote prejudice or prejudicial hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are off-topic and/or excessively long

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

2 Comments

  1. Just asking
    March 3, 2021

    Wow, duh.. what’s with the double talk?

  2. More lies
    March 1, 2021

    Seems like Skerrit has his Cocoa farmers, his cannabis farmers and his coffee farmers that will continue to rip the financial benefits they talking about while the majority of real farmers can’t drink a glass of bush rum from their farm.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available