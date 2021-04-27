Colihaut native earns PhD in Creative Leadership for Innovation and Change

A daughter of the soil has earned her PhD in Creative Leadership for Innovation and Change with the University of the Virgin Islands.
Ilive Rita Peltier was born to small village farmers Hilda and Remance Jno Baptiste in Colihaut. She excelled academically from her early years and touched the lives of many in Dominica and the USVI through her career as an educator. She sat the Common Entrance Exams in 1980 and was in the island’s top 5 performers of that year. In 1985 she graduated from the Convent High School and from the Dominica Teachers College in 1998.
Dr. Peltier taught at the Roseau Boys School for part of 1985 and at the Salisbury Government School from 1985-1988. From 1988- 2002 she was a teacher at the St Joseph Junior School in St Joseph where she taught the Common Entrance class for 10 consecutive years, with a students’ passing average of 90%. Her many former students and teaching associates will remember her affectionately as ‘Ms. Jno Baptiste’ or ‘JB’.
She migrated to the USVI in 2002 where she continued her teaching career. In 2009 she completed her Bachelor’s degree with the University of the Virgin Islands St Thomas Campus. Five (5) years later in 2014, she graduated from Universidad del Turabo in Puerto Rico with a Master’s Degree in English as a Second Language (ESL), with a 3.4 GPA. In 2016, she began her PhD studies in Creative Leadership for Innovation and Change (CLIC) as a member of the first Cohort at the University of the Virgin Islands and successfully completed her dissertation defense on February 16th, 2021.
Ilive enjoys painting and is an avid reader and fashionista. Family is a huge part of everything she does and she has given credit to her 3 children and husband for being extremely supportive of her, during her journey to completing her PhD. She is passionate about sustainable development and climate change mitigation policies on her home island and plans to become an active part of the creation of a resilient Dominica. She encourages everyone to become educated in the things they are passionate about and to see life as an ever evolving journey along which we discover the best version of ourselves.
Congratulation Miss, it is not surprising to that you have reached so far. I could be wrong but to my memory it was seventh that Miss said was her position in common entrance. It was something she was very proud of and said it quite a bit.
Congratulations dear special Global Leader! Your contributions to the world are beyond mesure! I am blessed, for one day I exchanged with you during the class of 2017 in UVI. Keep up the same spirit day by day to create a better world for us !!!
Eczekiel Ismé
HAITI
Congrats Rita…congrats
Congratulations Live! Dr. Birdie and family must be extremely proud of you and your achievements.
Very impressive!
Congratulations. You inspire me to also complete my Doctoral Degree – the journey can sometimes be long but the accomplishments are inspiring. Congrats also to your proud family especially your parents. I hope that you also continue to inspire more young men and women from Colihaut to show their potential. Colihaut natives and off-springs have a strong hold from education and leadership and you are a shining example of it. Blessings to you and your family and may your work forever be blessed.
Congratulations are in order for you, my sister. You have truly touched the lives of many and I know that they have not forgotten that you played a major role in their lives.
PEACE!!!!!!!!
Excellent! Congratulations on your phenomenal achievement. May you he an inspiration to many others.
Well done. Shows great perseverance.
Congratulations!
Long journey to the Ph.D but it paid off in the end. Congrats and hope your sustainability and environment advocacy continue produce fruits for Dominica.
Congratulations my classmate!
Congratulations on your resounding success. Indeed the nation awaits your
tremendous rescource and expertise.
Congratulation keep up the good work make your country & village proud.