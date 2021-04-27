Colihaut native earns PhD in Creative Leadership for Innovation and Change

A daughter of the soil has earned her PhD in Creative Leadership for Innovation and Change with the University of the Virgin Islands.

Ilive Rita Peltier was born to small village farmers Hilda and Remance Jno Baptiste in Colihaut. She excelled academically from her early years and touched the lives of many in Dominica and the USVI through her career as an educator. She sat the Common Entrance Exams in 1980 and was in the island’s top 5 performers of that year. In 1985 she graduated from the Convent High School and from the Dominica Teachers College in 1998.

Dr. Peltier taught at the Roseau Boys School for part of 1985 and at the Salisbury Government School from 1985-1988. From 1988- 2002 she was a teacher at the St Joseph Junior School in St Joseph where she taught the Common Entrance class for 10 consecutive years, with a students’ passing average of 90%. Her many former students and teaching associates will remember her affectionately as ‘Ms. Jno Baptiste’ or ‘JB’.

She migrated to the USVI in 2002 where she continued her teaching career. In 2009 she completed her Bachelor’s degree with the University of the Virgin Islands St Thomas Campus. Five (5) years later in 2014, she graduated from Universidad del Turabo in Puerto Rico with a Master’s Degree in English as a Second Language (ESL), with a 3.4 GPA. In 2016, she began her PhD studies in Creative Leadership for Innovation and Change (CLIC) as a member of the first Cohort at the University of the Virgin Islands and successfully completed her dissertation defense on February 16th, 2021.

Ilive enjoys painting and is an avid reader and fashionista. Family is a huge part of everything she does and she has given credit to her 3 children and husband for being extremely supportive of her, during her journey to completing her PhD. She is passionate about sustainable development and climate change mitigation policies on her home island and plans to become an active part of the creation of a resilient Dominica. She encourages everyone to become educated in the things they are passionate about and to see life as an ever evolving journey along which we discover the best version of ourselves.