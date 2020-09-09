Colts and Tremors to clash in the championship match

Former West Indies Under-19 player, Alick Athanaze, showed his maturity with both bat and ball as he helped his team Nanthan Insurance Grand Bay Colts to the finals of the 2020 Dominica Cricket Association Augustus Gregoire Premier Division Cricket finals.

In yet another rain-affected semifinals encounter played at the Botanic Gardens over the weekend, Colts advanced to the championship fixture by virtue having secured first innings points over rivals Nagico Northern Stars.

Winning the toss, Colts batted elected to take first knock on a wicket which had to be allowed to dry after overnight rain caused water seepage under the covers causing play to start after lunch. They were restricted to 202 all out. Lex Magloire top scored with 56 and Alick Athanaze contributed 34.

Jerimiah Joseph was the most successful bowler for Northern Stars claiming 4 for 44. Jedd Joseph took 3 for 33 and Vincent Lewis finished with 3 for 38.

In reply, the Portsmouth-based team batted cautiously and seemed well on the way to victory before collapsing to 196 all out to lose by 6 runs. Former Windward Islands middle-order batsman, Kevin James, stroked a well-played 75 and Sherlon George added 42.

Curtney Anselm bagged 4 for 53 and Alick Athanaze took 2 for 7. Jahseon Alexander also took two wickets.

Colts will now meet defending champions Go Sports Tremors in the grand finals. Tremors ensured their spot in the finals by virtue of securing first innings honors over Marinor Blasters in their drawn encounter.