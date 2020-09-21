COMMENTARY: Bring it together

There is too much focus on what one man is doing. Instead, energies should be expended on what those who oppose what that one man is doing. Electoral reform is a perfect platform for doing so. Decide what is best for the people, as far as electoral reform goes, and share it with the people in a way that the majority will respond to progressively.
There is a missing link in the electoral reform saga, and it is crucial that this link be inserted before the next step of the journey. One man has spoken in the latest phase, now those who share the majority view on electoral reform should speak, but that statement should be made together, collectively, in one accord.
Electoral Reform is the business of the people and there are several groups which represent the people. Those groups have leaders and these leaders are therefore responsible to bring all the issues together in a timely and strategic manner to impress on the majority faction of government that ‘we the people’ are united with, and serious in our determination for meaningful election reform.
It is very well established that the Dominica masses are in favor of some form of reform, the question is: how do we get it done? In recent time, I have observed that it is one party leader, Mr. Roosevelt Skerrit, who is taking decision on how to advance electoral reform, and he is doing so in the absence of a reconstituted electoral commission. This is not the norm with such processes.
Since it appears that the PM is attempting to walk the reform track alone with his appointment of a sole reform commissioner, and knowing that there have been substantial work done on the very undertaking, the other interesting parties should present their case for the sort of reform that they have come up with following widespread consultation with the people. The recent moves by the PM should not go unanswered. Reform should benefit all sides, equally, so one side should not be seen to be advancing and dictating the terms of those reforms.
The splintered responses are not sufficiently strong to rival the leader of the governing majority’s antics. There is need to bring it all together. It is my opinion, for what it’s worth, that the parliamentary opposition should marshal all opposition interests and voices together and mount a strong statement of unity. This statement needs to be a thorough and strategic narrative against the action of the majority leader, and the incumbent’s interest in electoral reform. I further suggest that such a statement should establish a clearly articulated position, and blueprint for arriving at it. The opposition consortium should state what it would like to see happen as far as electoral reform goes.
A resolution statement should be drafted and agreed upon, by all parties, ahead of the commissioner’s engagement. All available expertise should be tapped into: senior states people, lawyers, law officers, politicians, political strategists, philosophers, theologians, thinkers – citizens of conscience. I call for the convening of an Opposition Consortium and Interest Groups Reform Congress (OCIGRC), forthwith, which will bring the resolution to life.
There is no time to spare. This reform matter can take a turn that the masses have not catered for, and it will be the leaders of the people to be blamed if this happens. I have said my piece.
I rest.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
16 Comments
“Voting is a method for a group… to make a collective decision or express an opinion usually following discussions, debates or election campaigns. Democracies elect holders of high office by voting. Residents of a place represented by an elected official are called “constituents”, and those constituents who cast a ballot for their chosen candidate are called “voters”. There are different systems for collecting votes, but while many of the systems used in decision-making can also be used as electoral systems, any which cater for proportional representation can only be used in elections…. In a democracy, a government is chosen by voting in an election: a way for an electorate to elect, i.e. choose, among several candidates for rule.” Wikipedia
Voting has a long and painful history, especially for “black” people. Right thinking citizens treasure their right to vote in free and fair elections for accountable persons who can be trusted with their country’s resources.
All the groups-opposition political parties, CCM, the Concerned Lawyer Group, the civil society group that presented recommendations on electoral reform last year- should join together to present an effective countervailing force to Mr. Skerrit’s one-sided plan and to achieve consensus on a plan for electoral reform. Their plan will be more representative of Dominica given their wide membership.
The Leaders of the people should not be blamed. The people must be blamed for being so careless about the things that matter. One leader cannot force the people to open their eyes to see.
well one of the electoral reform we need in the reform is Liars should not run for office you and LL!
“A resolution statement should be drafted and agreed upon, by all parties, ahead of the commissioner’s engagement. All available expertise should be tapped into: senior states people, lawyers, law officers, politicians, political strategists, philosophers, theologians, thinkers – citizens of conscience. I call for the convening of an Opposition Consortium and Interest Groups Reform Congress (OCIGRC), forthwith, which will bring the resolution to life.”
Alex wait awhile, are you saying the “Sole Commissioner” will not engage the group you call ‘Opposition’? i find you people are WICKEDLY trying to confuse the masses, and there i was thinking you have done Consultancy work as a Political Scientist?? Oh was i wrong to believe you as a Consultant knows you must CONSULT with all STAKEHOLDERS… Well you may be faking it to make it but Sir Byrone knows what his job entails so unless you can come and organize your big name group STOP TRYING TO CONFUSE THE PROCESS, STOP IT NOW!!!!…
Wonderful article, but this is serious business, and not a smiling matter my brother. Skerrit and his gang are all about business because there is a lot of money involved.
THEY ARE NOT GOING TO WALK AWAY FROM THIS AND LEAVE THE MONEY BEHIND.
So the question is what work in being done rather than posting, or making a commentary on DNO, or a call to Q95, which are very wonderfully necessary outlets to inform people. WE ALL ARE CERTAIN THAT RSS WILL WILL RETURN TO DOMINICA because of the money involved? RSS did not talk, the fired live bullets!
It is obvious that they had every intent to kill Dominicans. The question is how do we protect our people from facing this type of violence AGAIN? I think Melissa has already provided a wonderful solution to us.
We know why St. Kitts, Antigua, and Barbados had to reopen so quickly after covid: Tourism!
Dominicans should be prepared to do anything necessary to protect the future of our country and our children.!
Is it send in the clowns season? Just when we thought we had heard the last of this two-bit partisan bogus pollster and prognisticator, he rares his ugly head.
Instead of peddling disjointed incoherent political diatribe and rants void of a cohevisive message, Alex should utilize his available time and other precious resources to mentor and nurture the youth while leaving politics alone.
Opportunities abound in Dominica where Alex can make a tangible difference, however, it appears he prefers to continue seeking attention while practicing his English.
I fully support Alex Bruno’s recommendations listed here for electoral reform which has been sorely needed for years and past elections.
I will repeat this even if I bore you. EVERYTHING that Mr. Skerrit does is meticulously calculated to keep him in power. The country will make a MONUMENTAL MISTATE to trust him. Again, everything he does is politically expedient to maintain power and domination of the country’s resources.
The OAS, the Commonwealth, CARICOM and other reputable local organizations and eminently qualified Dominican constitutionalists have articulated their views and positions of the way forward on this most pressing and important issue of ELECTORAL REFORMS. The present leader and his incumbent political party seem hell bent on and thawing the wishes of the masses by keeping the electoral system completely corrupt.
Here is where I agree with Mr. Bruno. Only the collective will and efforts of ALL fair minded and right thinking Dominicans will stop Mr. Skerrit from imposing himself his evil plan on the people. Dominicans at home and abroad should rise up In unison and demand true democracy.
Alex you are a piece of JUNK that needs to be recycled.
Like every other opposing force in Da now, power is your objective.
Stop playing smart, put a little cleverness in your mix.
I rest my case!
I am not opposed to the idea of the retired judge doing the work that will be presented to government. What I disagreed with, is the government committing to accepting all the recommendations of the learned judge. His report should only be the starting point of a larger debate before the final document is presented to parliament for debate and passage into law.
BTW……thanks for the conciseness of this piece. I was able to squeeze it into my schedule and still have the time to make a contribution. It was informative and to the point.
Dominica is a waste of time country. The people are very ignorant and I don’t see us changing anytime soon.
That Byron guy should not even be allowed to come to Dominica and if he comes he should understand that he is coming at his own risk
This is not a uwp thing and therefore all of us should stop talking and do what we have to do to protect our country. Today Skerrit and labor in power but tomorrow it’s going to be someone else. Today I am labor but that doesn’t mean I will be labor tomorrow. So stop talking and let’s all come together to save our country by doing what we have to do to save our country.
Byron behave yourself!!!!
I am ready are you? Mr. Byron has already been purchased with a $450,000.00 contract so its up to us to decide if he put his feet our blessed soil or not. He is persona-non-grata as far as I am concerned. This guy just put the nail in the coffin it terms of any respect I had for the CCJ. He knows full well that the CCJ or any of the courts in its jurisdiction will uphold any law passed in Dca based on his recommendation. These guys are sick! Time to roll!
That makes a lot of sense but money god has already purchased everything in Dominica and all leading groups and voices in the Caribbean, including Mr. Byron, and therefore what we think or say means nothing to money god, Roosevelt Skerrit
This time I fully agree with you piece sir! I salute you!
All this talk, parlay, talk, parlay has NOT brought any relief so yes, a unified effort with clearly outlined expectations is the best way out. Civil disobedience should form part of that articulation. We need all opposition forces, civic voices and unions, YES I SAY UNIONS especially the DPSU and its parlay – sort leader MUST make demands or else.
In my humble opinion opposition voices have done enough to educate the masses but civil disobedience in support of the opposition (diplomatic) voices MUST be ordered/ sanctioned by the UNIONS (Primarily DPSU) and civic voices. I rest my case too Lass-parlay moon Dominique!
Bring it together. Not one man show.
One of those days his sins will find him out.