COMMENTARY: Bring it together

There is too much focus on what one man is doing. Instead, energies should be expended on what those who oppose what that one man is doing. Electoral reform is a perfect platform for doing so. Decide what is best for the people, as far as electoral reform goes, and share it with the people in a way that the majority will respond to progressively.

There is a missing link in the electoral reform saga, and it is crucial that this link be inserted before the next step of the journey. One man has spoken in the latest phase, now those who share the majority view on electoral reform should speak, but that statement should be made together, collectively, in one accord.

Electoral Reform is the business of the people and there are several groups which represent the people. Those groups have leaders and these leaders are therefore responsible to bring all the issues together in a timely and strategic manner to impress on the majority faction of government that ‘we the people’ are united with, and serious in our determination for meaningful election reform.

It is very well established that the Dominica masses are in favor of some form of reform, the question is: how do we get it done? In recent time, I have observed that it is one party leader, Mr. Roosevelt Skerrit, who is taking decision on how to advance electoral reform, and he is doing so in the absence of a reconstituted electoral commission. This is not the norm with such processes.

Since it appears that the PM is attempting to walk the reform track alone with his appointment of a sole reform commissioner, and knowing that there have been substantial work done on the very undertaking, the other interesting parties should present their case for the sort of reform that they have come up with following widespread consultation with the people. The recent moves by the PM should not go unanswered. Reform should benefit all sides, equally, so one side should not be seen to be advancing and dictating the terms of those reforms.

The splintered responses are not sufficiently strong to rival the leader of the governing majority’s antics. There is need to bring it all together. It is my opinion, for what it’s worth, that the parliamentary opposition should marshal all opposition interests and voices together and mount a strong statement of unity. This statement needs to be a thorough and strategic narrative against the action of the majority leader, and the incumbent’s interest in electoral reform. I further suggest that such a statement should establish a clearly articulated position, and blueprint for arriving at it. The opposition consortium should state what it would like to see happen as far as electoral reform goes.

A resolution statement should be drafted and agreed upon, by all parties, ahead of the commissioner’s engagement. All available expertise should be tapped into: senior states people, lawyers, law officers, politicians, political strategists, philosophers, theologians, thinkers – citizens of conscience. I call for the convening of an Opposition Consortium and Interest Groups Reform Congress (OCIGRC), forthwith, which will bring the resolution to life.

There is no time to spare. This reform matter can take a turn that the masses have not catered for, and it will be the leaders of the people to be blamed if this happens. I have said my piece.

I rest.