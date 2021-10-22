COMMENTARY: Come on, Chris!!          

I am sure by now that most of you would have heard and followed the Gayle/Ambrose saga. For those who may not know, Gayle has stated publicly that he does not now have any respect for Ambrose, someone whom he respected previously. As far as Mr. Gayle is concerned, since his (Ambrose) retirement, Sir Curtly seems to “have something against Chris Gayle, the Universe Boss” and so he, Gayle will be disrespectful to Ambrose “verbally and otherwise”.
Why is that so? Because Ambrose dared to say that, for him, Gayle should not be an automatic choice in the WI first eleven.
This is what Ambrose had said: “For me, Gayle is definitely not an automatic choice for starting. When you look at his exploits over the last 18 months, he has struggled not only for the West Indies, but other T20 franchises. The few home series we played, he hasn’t had any scores of significance.”
But he also went on to say that, on his day, Chris Gayle could still be a destructive batsman.
Like it or not, these are statements of absolute fact. So far in 2021, Gayle has been a shadow of himself. He has a meagre batting average of 17. Compare that to his phenomenal overall career stats, which incidentally are currently taking a hammering – the highest run getter in T20 cricket with a total of 14276, a highest score of 175, an average of 36.79 and a strike rate of 145. He has 22 hundreds and 87 fifties. Phenomenal indeed in the world of T20 cricket.
In the past couple of weeks, I have reviewed what Ambrose said on several occasions and I am yet to find anything disrespectful to or derogatory of Gayle. In my view, Ambrose expressed an opinion based on facts. Gayle’s response, on the other hand, I judge to be unprofessional, lacking of class, void of merit, filled with immaturity and childish in nature. He threw a temper tantrum, behaving like a toddler whose toy was taken away!
Come on Chris! As a professional who has been on the circuit for about 20yrs and who is almost certainly making his final appearance on the big stage, you should be mature enough to take that jab on the chin and seek to use it as motivation to propel yourself and the team to high levels of performance. Show the world that you are not the spent force that some of us believe that you are at the moment. Force us and Sir Curtley to eat our words and thoughts with a generous serving of humble pie.
I have already expressed in certain quarters that Gayle would not have been in my World Cup squad. Now that he is there, however, I support the team and back Gayle to come good. Over the years, he has shown a liking for the English bowling. I fully expect him, once he is available, to be in that eleven to face England in the first game and South Africa in the second
This is Gayle’s final hoorah; Ihave no doubt that his presence at the World Cup is a retirement gift from Cricket West Indies. What a platform he has to say good bye! He will either do so in a blaze of glory or fade away with a whimper. For his sake and that of the West Indies, I hope and pray, it’s the former.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
28 Comments
Don’t hate on Gayle. He is just trying to run his money game by milking the cash cow for as long as he can. It is up to the West Indies Board to realize that Gayle’s numbers continue to drop. As such he needs to make way for a more productive, younger player.
It is so sad to see West indies cricket has come to this chaotic stage of recovery when the once strongest and proud team with the most patriotic followers would openly tell you off when they felt cheated. We were still a good team when Viv bowed out, when Brian and Chando did the same, all the aforementioned had much more cricket left in them. As I also recall, cricket need players who not only depend on luck while swinging the bat, but fielding, catching, running between the wickets all attributes that contributes to winning. If a small island commentator is targeted because of a valid opinion and is considered disrespectful? Do some research on Tony Cozier, not comparing him to Ambrose in the booth. In summary, I wish all the best for west indies cricket. We have to develop our young players at all cost. look at England talking about the retirement of Anderson. Is their a better bowler in the world?
Did anyone noticed that out of the 55 runs we scored against England, the Universe Boss, still to scored at his ripped aged of 42?
Oh yes he was the best batsman.
Everybody who know and follow cricket know West Indies is like a BROTHERHOOD.Simmons,Poor an,Gale,Bravo and Hetmyer has not been getting runs,they should be dropped.That is the same BS that has caused the west Indies to be ranked at # 8 for the past 25 years.In Gale last three innings he has a top score 20.IRVIN SHILLINGFORD got a masterful 120 at Birds Guyana and he only played 2 matches for the westindies.Hypocrite Dominicans The majority of Dominicans think Gale should be DROPPED.
It is very sad indeed to witness this very public feud between two of cricket’s all time greats.
On merit though, Sir Curtly’s assertion is very valid as Mr. Gayle’s production with the bat has plummeted. He is still capable of an occasional entertaining inning; however, his diminishing batting ability is hurting the team. Mr. Gayle’s current free wheeling swing for the fences style reflects a lack of consideration for circumspect batting and field placement.
Mr. Gayle, please bow out gracefully and allow your fans to cherish your wonderful contributions to cricket.
Sir Ambrose needs to learn to make a proper sandwich. There is good and there is bad about each player, speak the truth by all means, but be mindful of the feelings of the players as you critique them. Layer the bad and the good in a manner that will make the bad easy to digest. You were there Sir Ambrose, you should know.
Maybe Gayle wants to be remembered at his age still playing cricket as the Tom Brady of cricket. I doubt Chris has gotten to that level yet. At Tom Brady’s age, he is still breaking records and creating new records. At Chris’s age, he is still wilting in the sun with rare performances. Time for Chris to bow out. He has done wonders for West Indies cricket in the past during his heydays.
West Indies vs England on the 23rd October 2021, T20 World Cup match – West Indies first innings – 54 ? runs. The figure speaks for itself.
Gayle is famous for his rants. He was publicly very critical of his captain(Sammy)saying that he was not an automatic choice also. When authorities allowed you to be bigger than team you will always behave in an unsportsmanlike. That’s Gayle.
Typical of our boys as they grow older the balls get bigger, their bats get smaller and their brains no longer fit in their skull. Overpampered entitled brats. Disgrace how they got beaten by our former masters yesterday.
Great article. Strangely, others would have been saying the same thing Ambrose said…either to themselves or in a corner somewhere. Therefore, is it a case that Gayle always felt this way about Ambrose but yearned for the ideal excuse to make such statement?
Ambrose can only help us lose the World Cup with his Big Long mouth from outside just like Lockhart Sebastian. However Chris Gayle can help us win the World Cup with his Big Long bat from inside. So let Ambrose and Sebastian keep running their mouth on Gayle but they are outside
@ ALP and others here is what I want to say to you all:
First this verse And, ye fathers, provoke not your children to wrath: but bring them up in the nurture and admonition of the Lord. “And, ye fathers, provoke not your children to wrath Eph 6:4. Ambrose as one of our fathers should not have provoked Gayle. There was no need for this especially at this point.
Even if you feel Gayle is very disrespectful he has a pretty damn respectable record in cricket: In test cricket averages 42 with a highest score of 333 In ODI 38 and in T20 29.
If Gayle was playing for any other country other than West Indies they would all be happy to have a Gayle on their team for the T20 World Cup. But you know, we are West Indian and don’t know how to appreciate our own.
Not much of a difference between Gayle and David Warner, who is now a shadow of who he was. But although he was banned by ICC Australians are happy to have him on their team. Richard, Ambrose, Lara all had their moments of…
I have never seen anyone put out fire with fire. If Ambrose or anyone wants to be respected they too must learn to respect others.
Ambrose and Viv Richards made us proud in their playing days but they can’t help us win the 2021 T20 World Cup! On the other hand Chris Gayle has served us well and in the history of cricket no one has done what Gayle has done in all three formats of the game! To add to this only Chris Gayle can help us win this T20 World Cup! Ambrose sure can’t help us at this time. A team was picked, the T20 is on our team it was very very wrong and disrespectful for Sir Ambrose to single out Cris Gale, since no one except the captain is a sure pick on the final 11. To go after Chris Gayle who will no doubt be a “Sir” once retired was very disrespectful and belittling. So Gayle responded by saying he too has no respect for Ambrose. After Ambrose attacked Gayle I too lost respect for Ambrose. You cannot try to demoralize your soldier on the battle field fighting for you
@My Little Take, Sir Ambrose was asked a question and he responded. Are you suggesting that because Gayle served us well in the past that no one can or should give an opinion about his current poor performance? If yes, I beg to differ. Instead Gail should use the fact if his poor run scoring at T20 cricket in recent past which has been pointed out as motivation to change his approach and help anchor the West Indies side to another Championship. In the first game vs England he proved Sir Ambrose right. There is time for him to let his bat do the talking.
@ johnathan, I am not suggesting that no one should criticize or give an opinion because as a West Indian I really wish Gayle and others would do better. However Ambrose as a senior and former cricketer needs to understand that because someone asks a question about Gayle doesn’t mean he should not use diplomacy in responding. I had listen to Ambrose, Sebastian, Andrew Mason, Reds and several more Caribbean voices on Gayle and his selection. Concerning Gayle verses England he proved Ambrose right I strongly disagree because Gayle with 15 out of a total of 56 was still the top scorer which means all of them failed! That’s why I am saying Ambrose shouldn’t single out Gayle but instead could have said none except the captain had a sure pick.
Whoever you are I see you as hypocrite! Don’t tell me you are more interested in what Gayle said to Ambrose is as bad as the insult and destruction of Roosevelt Skerrit on Dominicans. Did you hear when Roosevelt Skerrit told Dominicans who simply asked him to account for money and his response was “ It’s not your damn business?” Then at another time “ No law no constitution can stop me…? Did you hear when he said “Dominica is not a real country ?” Sir did you write or call to condemn statements of the Prime Minister? Say you want to hide behind your love for cricket then did you hear when Michael Holding accused cricket West Indies of corruption and asked them about over $1 million dollars that was siphoned through Dominica cricket association, when Emmanuel Nanthan was Vice President of West Indies cricket and, director of Skerrit corrrupt passport sale?
You guys are too hypocrite when dealing with things that not so important and yet when it’s real serious things all you hiding
While Gayle can come in and change the couse a game at anytime, he is lacking the discipline and respect expected from a senior cricketer. I fully support the statement made by Ambrose. It was fair and balanced. In my opinion, Gayle should have been disciplined, immediately after he commented in the manner that he did.
% You need to be consistent. If Lennox Linton was attacked by Skerrit and Mr Linton responded, would you not be criticizing Skerrit for disrespecting Mr. Linton? You guys are too double standard. Gayle did not pick himself; he was picked by selectors. It was very disrespectful for a man in the caliber of Ambrose to single him out in public. Gayle response was harsh but the fact is, when you embarrass a high ranked person in public then he has a right to go after that person
Stop your garbage. Go drop your filth and nastiness at “”La bass””!!
% No one drops more filth and garbage on this site than you. It’s just because I am a strong supporter of UWP I would give you thumbs up. But truth is you are very rude, controlling, inconsistent and think you are the best and know it all
You really do have a little take don’t you. What has any relationship between Skerrit and Linton got to do with the state of Westindies cricket and stop worrying about Linton, he is not your problem.
@ Toto you sure didn’t read my comment because nowhere did I criticize Mr Honorable Lennox Linton, whom I greatly respect , support and admire. I simply used him because he is often abused, disrespected and insulted ok.
This current West Indies team will finish last in their group and will be boarding the plane back home early.
The first thing that should be done upon their return to the Caribbean should be the sacking of Roger Harper and the entire selection panel. By selecting this group of pensioners to represent the Windies in this competitive world cup, they have made a mockery of West Indies cricket and a laughing stock on the cricketing world. West Indies cricket need a major shake up. Start with the replacement of the board and selectors.
This situation is very unfortunate and I do understand and respect both sides of the story. Sir Ambrose is now a part of the media and they are usually asked to give opinions. Everyone has a right to an opinion. One does not have to agree or disagree. The fact is that human nature does not always think rationally. These are two very accomplished players who should respect each other’s achievements. I think the way the message went across was not the best. Of course Chris Gayle is not at his best. The fact is once this lion is there, the others fear him. We know his capability. We still cannot rule him out. To say he is not an automatic pick is kind of disrespectful. Sir Ambrose would also know that he had bad days at the office. Would he have liked to be just discarded because one day he failed to take wickets? No So we must respect each other and be very mindful of the way we express our opinions.
Chris Gayle acted immaturely with his rant against Sir Ambrose. By the end of the tournament the numbers will speak loudly. Therefore it behoves Gayle to try to prove Sir Ambrose wrong by letting his bat do the talking. I wish him well because the West Indies will need him to do well so we can repeat as champions.
Gayle should take a good look in the mirror to see where the problem lies. He absolutely does not deserve a pick on the team. No other player with that record over the past 5 years would have been selected. The man is 42 years old and probably the oldest to ever be selected to play T20 cricket.
I see nothing wrong with what Ambrose said. Gayle is behaving like a petulant baby.
Gayle is one of the more disrespectful and selfiish cricketers I’ve ever seen