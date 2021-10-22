COMMENTARY: Come on, Chris!!          

I am sure by now that most of you would have heard and followed the Gayle/Ambrose saga. For those who may not know, Gayle has stated publicly that he does not now have any respect for Ambrose, someone whom he respected previously. As far as Mr. Gayle is concerned, since his (Ambrose) retirement, Sir Curtly seems to “have something against Chris Gayle, the Universe Boss” and so he, Gayle will be disrespectful to Ambrose “verbally and otherwise”.

Why is that so? Because Ambrose dared to say that, for him, Gayle should not be an automatic choice in the WI first eleven.

This is what Ambrose had said: “For me, Gayle is definitely not an automatic choice for starting. When you look at his exploits over the last 18 months, he has struggled not only for the West Indies, but other T20 franchises. The few home series we played, he hasn’t had any scores of significance.”

But he also went on to say that, on his day, Chris Gayle could still be a destructive batsman.

Like it or not, these are statements of absolute fact. So far in 2021, Gayle has been a shadow of himself. He has a meagre batting average of 17. Compare that to his phenomenal overall career stats, which incidentally are currently taking a hammering – the highest run getter in T20 cricket with a total of 14276, a highest score of 175, an average of 36.79 and a strike rate of 145. He has 22 hundreds and 87 fifties. Phenomenal indeed in the world of T20 cricket.

In the past couple of weeks, I have reviewed what Ambrose said on several occasions and I am yet to find anything disrespectful to or derogatory of Gayle. In my view, Ambrose expressed an opinion based on facts. Gayle’s response, on the other hand, I judge to be unprofessional, lacking of class, void of merit, filled with immaturity and childish in nature. He threw a temper tantrum, behaving like a toddler whose toy was taken away!

Come on Chris! As a professional who has been on the circuit for about 20yrs and who is almost certainly making his final appearance on the big stage, you should be mature enough to take that jab on the chin and seek to use it as motivation to propel yourself and the team to high levels of performance. Show the world that you are not the spent force that some of us believe that you are at the moment. Force us and Sir Curtley to eat our words and thoughts with a generous serving of humble pie.

I have already expressed in certain quarters that Gayle would not have been in my World Cup squad. Now that he is there, however, I support the team and back Gayle to come good. Over the years, he has shown a liking for the English bowling. I fully expect him, once he is available, to be in that eleven to face England in the first game and South Africa in the second

This is Gayle’s final hoorah; Ihave no doubt that his presence at the World Cup is a retirement gift from Cricket West Indies. What a platform he has to say good bye! He will either do so in a blaze of glory or fade away with a whimper. For his sake and that of the West Indies, I hope and pray, it’s the former.