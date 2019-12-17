COMMENTARY: Democracy in pain

Today, 17th December 2019, is a sad day for Dominica’s democracy. The Dominica Labour Party, lead by Roosevelt Skerrit and his Barbadian handlers, has perfected the art of rigging elections to the point where it will be impossible for the Dominica Labour Party to ever be removed from office by the ballot.

For all those who are comfortable with the results of the December 6th, 2019, General Elections, they should make a basic Google search on what is Electoral Fraud and they will find the following definition from Wikipedia:

“Electoral fraud, sometimes referred to as election fraud, election manipulation or vote rigging, is illegal interference with the process of an election, either by increasing the vote share of the favored candidate, depressing the vote share of the rival candidates, or both. What exactly constitutes electoral fraud varies from country to country. Although technically the term “electoral fraud” covers only those acts which are illegal, the term is sometimes used to describe acts which are legal, but considered morally unacceptable, outside the spirit of an election or in violation of the principles of democracy.”

A political party that came into office in 2000 with a budget of less than EC$200,000.00, twenty years later lavishly spend EC$75 Million on an election campaign without conducting a single fundraising activity and with clear evidence from an international media organization, Aljazeera, that the Dominica Labour Party raises its funds from the sale of Dominica’s diplomatic passports and through the Citizenship By Investment programme.

The Dominica Labour Party’s lavish spending had no end and they were unapologetic as to the source of their funding, which appeared to be a bottomless pit. They paid opposition supporters to speak on their platform, constructed houses for would-be supporters without Physical Planning permission, chartered ferries to carry clapping supporters to campaign in neighbouring islands, brought down renowned international artists for hundreds of thousands of dollars to perform in free concerts, paid old candidates to vacate positions and new ones to replace them, all candidates enjoyed a bonanza of funds, free transportation food and drinks to all party activities, elaborate and expensive campaign paraphernalia and to cap it all up chartered dozens of aircraft to import voters to vote for the Dominica Labour Party.

The revelation by Annette Sanford of the Kalinago Territory that the Prime Minister in the presence of the Lawrence brothers offered her a bribe of $120,000.00 to abandon the opposition UWP and to speak on the Labour Party platform, meant nothing to a wide cross-section of the Dominican electorate.

Those who believe election rigging was just a simple exercise of voters attempting to vote more than once or some dead person appearing at a polling station where everyone knew that they were dead, for which reason the indelible ink was introduced in 1985, have a rude awakening. The Dominica Labour Party has taken election rigging to a new level to the extent that even the late Robert Mugabe, who thought that he had complete authority over Zimbabwe, look like a school child. Apparently, even the OAS, CARICOM and Commonwealth observers were outsmarted by the Dominica Labour Party, to the extent that it may have taken them to witness the chaos at Melville Hall airport for them to understand what had transpired in Dominica’s 2019 general elections.

Team Dominica UWP was blown away in understanding what had struck them. They knew that the DLP was going to steal the elections but in their naivety, they still believed that they could win an election without the cleansing of the voters list and identification cards. The UWP witnessed the plane and ferry loads of imported voters coming in to vote, thought that the imported voters would betray Labour and vote for UWP. Living in the false hope that God will deliver it for them, went to the final count of ballots until it dawned on them that the game was over.

The night before the elections, some UWP candidates were celebrating victory, a clear demonstration of their innocence, lack of understanding of the electoral process; that it is not over until it’s over. This also explains why, after months of protests on a platform of no Elections Without Electoral Reform, that the day before the elections, the UWP abandoned the struggle and decided to go to the polls as if everything was fine and normal – a fatal mistake. More than a year of protests for electoral reform came crumbling down on the day before the general elections, which should be referred to as Holy Thursday.

What went in the minds of the UWP leadership that they could have won the general elections under the status quo is research material for political analysts and historians.

There is no doubt that Roosevelt Skerrit was confronted with his biggest political challenge since he took over the leadership of the DLP in 2004. With a war chest of cash and all the other resources at his disposal, conditions indicated that the opposition was gaining ground, the DLP did not have the required support on the ground and their only chance of winning the elections was to import voters and this they did to a Cuban exile proportion. They imported voters for all constituencies from Scotts Head to Capuchin, even Reginald Austrie received his share of imported votes.

A quick glimpse of the voters who were imported revealed that many of them were the most deprived Dominicans in the diaspora, the most vulnerable, some illiterate and semi-illiterate whose only opportunity to travel was a free ticket to Dominica and back. But they all came on one mission to vote for the shoe and this they did. On one occasion an imported voter forgot the constituency that he was supposed to vote in. Such is the abuse of the electoral system under which a new government is sworn in.

The deployment of the Regional Security System (RSS) by Roosevelt Skerrit was a last-minute chance that he decided to gamble, apparently, the regional leaders were duped to believe that there was civil unrest in the country and fell victim to the ploy.

The final days leading to the general elections, the Dominica Labour Party pulled out every trick in the bag including regular addresses to the Nation on state radio, while the UWP continued to play Facebook and Q 95 Radio politics.

The December 6th 2019 general elections can be considered Dominica as a JACKET, where a man looks at his wife horning him with another man. He makes noise, but he cannot take legal action because no law has been broken and the immorality of the situation is not sufficient to prevent him from getting a jacket if he decides to remain in the relationship.

Dominica is now a Jacket, with a government that ascends to power with a high level of immoral acts, the selling of passports, bribery and cheating, importing voters yet according to the top echelon of the society, there was nothing illegal about it so the people get another DLP government for another five years.

As UWP continues to lick its wounds for another five years, there is need for a united opposition to continue the fight for electoral reform, sadly the December 6th elections has set it back five steps.