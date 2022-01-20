COMMENTARY: Novac Djokovic deported from Australia

34- year old Famous Serbian tennis Player Novac Djokovic was deported from Australia on Sunday because of his vaccination status.

He was not allowed to stay in the country to participate in the Australian open tennis tournament due to being unvaccinated and was stopped at the border. He had his Visa canceled, was detained and went to federal court where the matter was overturned.

Dominican/Australian Lawyer Cabral Douglas said the Djokovic case brought drama surrounding Covid-19 restrictions and vaccinations in the country after “the number one tennis player in the world” was allowed into the country.

He said Australians saw this as a “slap in the face” because of the fact that Australians were asked to “bite the bullet” by taking the vaccine and be on lockdown for months on end.

“The fact that Djokovic was able to overcome and skirt the system, the majority of Australians did not support him participating in the tournament and that is when the minister of immigration took the decision to intervene and have the visa cancelled for a second time. He did that on the special powers granted to the minister and the minister only,” he stated in a press release.

Under those powers, he revealed the court was asked to evaluate under the Principles of judicial review whether the minister acted irrationally. Given the background and context of what was taking place, leading up to the decision relating to Australia’s Covid-19 vaccinations, it could not be said that the minister acted unreasonably.

“As a result of that the court was forced to act within its powers, limited as they were in this matter and uphold the minister’s decision which is what led to Novak Djokovic, deportation from Australia,” Douglas stated.

This battle over Djokovic’s COVID-19 vaccination status has ended his dream of winning a record 21st Grand Slam in Australia.

Meantime former Liberal MP, Craig Kelly called Djokovic “a political prisoner of the Morrison regime”.

According to www.smh.com.au, Kelly who is the leader of the United Australia Party and federal member for Hughes, told an anti-vaccination rally at Hyde Park on Saturday that he was ashamed to be an Australian after Djokovic’s visa was cancelled.

“The Prime Minister [Scott Morrison] has put the tennis player Novak Djokovic into detention today,” he said. “Today the world’s No.1 tennis player is a political prisoner of the Morrison regime.

“This embarrasses our nation. It brings shame upon our country, and it plays into the sentiment of vindictiveness and spitefulness that is not the Australian character,” Kelly said.

The march was one of a number organised around Australia by Reclaim The Line, which claimed on its website to resist “medical apartheid”, protect children’s future and “break down the emerging segregation within our society”