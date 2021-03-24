COMMENTARY: Nurse Hannah Jackson returned home to Castle Bruce

On the sunny late Saturday afternoon of March, 20, about 150 people attended a memorial service for 41 year old Hannah Nicole Jackson who died last November of Covid while working at a hospital in Kent, outside of London. Family, church members, friends and a contingent of the Nursing sorority who were dressed in their sparking white uniforms with teal jackets, and villagers, gathered at small hillside Pentecostal church in the Senhouse section of Castle Bruce overlooking the village square to say their final farewell to one of their own.

Thanks to Emo news, Chrissie and I were able to able to participate in the service virtually from Washington DC. So were her aunts, uncles, cousins and well-wishers from St. Marten, NYC and former coworkers and relatives in the U.K and around the world. The live feed enabled those of us who could not be there physically to view the service in real time. This allowed us to memorize, celebrate and eulogize Hannah just as much as we were on that hillside in St. David’s parish.

All fondly remembered Hannah who left her humble home on the hillside in Jalousie above the ravine in search of greener pastures. My dad, Jeremiah Finn, Hannah’s (late) grandfather also left that same small house more than 60 years ago in search of his dreams as well. Like Hannah, he died in a British hospital (in 2017 at the age of 88) and never made it back to Jalousie, GluGlu and Windblow and that wide and beautiful bay at the mouth of the village.

Hannah’s route to the U.K in April, 2019 was very different to that of her grandfather but like him, had plans to return to Dominica. Dad departed for the Port of Southampton on the Windrush in 1961 after working hard in Guadeloupe to raise the funds to afford his passage. While working in Petit-Bourg in the late 50s, he met my mom, an early twenty-something year old Joan Finn from the La Plaine Valley who was living with her older brother. About a year and half after dad arrived in London, mom joined him. Hannah’s mom (Isaline) was left to be raised by her mother Agatha (Daga) Jno. Pierre in Castle Bruce.

On her weekends off Hannah made the 45 minute trip by train and bus from Kent to Southeast London to spend time with my 90 year old mom (Joan) who is now in the winter of her life. In conversations with mom, her aunt Jozette and cousin Tenisha, she frequently talked of returning home to take up a leadership position in nursing. Unfortunately, due to Covid restrictions, her body was cremated and her ashes arrived home a few weeks ago.

Pastor Kent Wiltshire presided over the beautiful celebration of Hannah’s short and well lived life. Formally representing the Nurses Association was Nurse Curnita Cuffy who sang a remembrance song, whilst Nurse Julianna Darroux read a scripture. Evangelist Rudette James sang a spine chiller and soul wrenching solo with his very high- pitched voice entitled: ‘Prepare to meet thy God’. National Football players the Finn sisters, who are spending a semester abroad in Dominica while attending classes virtually and also escaping the Covid pandemic in the U.S, paid tributes to their late cousin. Alanna did a violin rendition of Whitney Houston’s classic hit song ‘I will always love you’ on her violin and Sari read the eulogy.

Hannah’s spiritual advisor, Pastor Randy Rodney and his sister Mrs. Brenda Rodney George, captivated all with their duet ‘Come Morning’. Pastor then delivered a powerful, long and practical sermon on life and living the Christian way today. Our teenage girls called home later that night after they departed Castle Bruce and arrived at their aunt’s residence in Beau Bois. They said that they were pleased with the entire ceremony, happy to meet their extended cousins, celebrate Hannah’s life and were impressed with Pastor Rodney’s sermon.

By the time the service ended and the eastern sun was beginning to stretch across the canopy of the Frazier Mountains, everyone felt good that Hannah was given a proper send off in spite of this abnormal and tested period. A sense of closure was now beginning to be felt by our family. But we will always remember and love Hannah, who came from very humble beginnings in that agricultural village and dared to dream big in spite of her personal challenges.