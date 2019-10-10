COMMENTARY: The general election results may not be business as usual

I’ve been hearing new conversations on social media that this election will be the mother of all elections. One friend makes his prediction of who will win in 2020 and the other nods in agreement. But then the voices become hushed as the second person asks, “But do you really think the other side will accept the results?” Then what?

We’ve experienced the peaceful transfer of power in Dominica with free and fair elections including the last two controversial election cycles. The Dominica Labour Party (DLP) victories were highly questionable and suspect. According to international organizations, the elections were filled with irregularities. In spite of this fact, the country moved on peacefully.

So why in 2019-2020 do so many informed and unbiased Dominicans at home and abroad believe that if the opposition loses the upcoming elections it can only be because the election was rigged and filled with even larger irregularities? Then a fair, unbiased, neutral and informed observer and court of law would agree with them and rule in opposition’s favour. The analytics strongly point out that without irregularities, we would most likely have a different government.

The peaceful call to action on the streets on Roseau Monday, September 30th which was led by UWP leader Linton to force the hands of PM Skerrit to account for the alleged missing $1.2 Billion was highly successful. The massive turnout also sent a strong, loud and clear message that Dominicans will not allow Skerrit and DLP to call the elections without electoral reform and cleaning of the voter list. If the election is called without reform then what?

The call to action showed that Dominica belongs to Dominicans and not only to the police in camouflage fatigues with heavily armed battlefield weaponry, jogging comically through the streets of Roseau a few days earlier before the march. Were they preparing for war and who was the enemy? Watching the video I was under the impression that the Taliban were at the gates of the city of Roseau and they were going to be dealt with. If the purpose was to intimidate ordinary Dominicans, then these police officers, their commanders including the politicians who ordered them were mistaken.

There has always been a history and sad tradition of brutality within and among certain elements of law enforcement in Dominica regardless of which Party is the ruling the country. I witnessed this fact first hand in the 70s as a member of the DGS unit of the Dominica Cadet Corps during the enforcement of the Dread Act period when I made frequents visits to Police Headquarters.

This was realized recently in the coastal village of Salisbury (Bawee) when police used live bullets and expired tear gas during an unarmed Farmer’s uprising. In December 2018 at a Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM) rally in Roseau, tear gas was dispersed with no warning. Some alleged that the police were agitating a situation as an excuse to arrest Mr. Lennox Linton who was present at the rally.

Adding insult to injury, real leadership at Police Headquarters (HQ) some claim is weak, partisan. and [even] non-existent. Some go on to say that the Police High Command at HQ acts like it is the 22nd constituency won by the Labour Party. Is something desperately wrong with command and control of the police?

It is clear to a blind man that if the ruling DLP government does not implement the recommendations for electoral reform by the Joint CARICOM-Commonwealth and OAS Special Mission, then if anything occurs on the streets then any international tribunal will mostly likely hold Skerrit, Police Chief Carbon, AG Levi Peter and other MPs responsible.

This matter needs to be pondered on for a minute by the powers that be and by Skerrit’s foreign and domestic ambassadors, financers, collaborators, enablers, and advisers for it is a very serious matter and order. As one of my friends said to me: The government and its supporters must understand that if it thinks that the price of democracy is high, then think again about cost and the price of dictatorship and repressive regimes. Just look at some hell holes like Haiti, The Congo, Libya, North Korea, Central Africa Republic, Venezuela, and others.

But the past is certainly prologue and lessons must be learned to avoid costly mistakes. In 1979, ‘Colonel’, Hon. Patrick John with his Dominica Defense Force (DDF) militia and his rum drinking and vindictive Secret Police, listened too much to his overconfident and controversial Guyanese born Attorney General Leo Austin and his DDF commanders. The results were that Mr. John was thrown out of office and was sent on a long vacation to the ‘big house’ (jail) at Stock Farm. All his abuse of power, arrogance, and inconsistencies culminated on May 29th, 1979 which almost destroyed Dominica. An Interim government was formed which paved the way for the ascendency of Dame Charles and the Freedom Party.

Today ‘Dr’. Hon. Roosevelt Skerrit with his alleged wads of cash, fuzzy accounting, complicated budgets, the politically intoxicated Red brigade and clinic and Protective Police Service Special Unit, is probably making the same mistake as Mr. John. He is listening to his Attorney General Levi Peter and getting ill advice regarding electoral reform from his personal attorneys.

Skerrit might be riding the same tiger that devoured Mr. John and Dominica in 1979. Maybe Mr. Skerrit should read about the downfall of larger-than-life characters with superegos like Colonel Gaddafi, Mobuto, Saddam, Hitler, Duvalier and others who have been reduced to the dust bins of history.

A Harvard University study in March stated that Dominica has zero (0) percentage (the lowest in the Americas) of implementation of recommendations for improvement in its election machinery. Should the official UWP Opposition contest the elections if electoral reform is not implemented? If the government continues to stonewall, then Mr. Linton should take legal action against the Electoral Commission. Then the courts must address this issue before May 2020 before the election is called. Otherwise, Dominica sinks into a constructional crisis that will require an Interim government.

Skerrit who hails from humble beginnings in the Northern Mountains and who first became prime Minister by accident needs to fully understand that there are no permanent friends or allies in politics and power, just permanent interests. He should understand that people are around him not because they like or care for him personally. Instead, they care about their careers and business plans. Sadly, the one person who could and should keep things in perspective for this man-his wife- is in the middle of the politics melee.

Diaspora voters who don’t qualify to vote should stay away absolutely from the voting booths in La Plaine, Roseau Valley, St. Joseph and elsewhere. Diasporans should think long and hard that they should not gamble with the future of our country in exchange for a plane ‘vep’ for a vote and a hot meal. Let domicile Dominicans decide who should govern our land. Do what you do best- taking care of your families with remittances, fueling the barrel economy, ‘coming down’ for Creole Festival and Carnival to ‘free-up’.

The partisan divide heading into the elections will get worse and the growing partisan divide will surely further escalate tensions if electoral reform is not implemented. The stakes could not be higher. Also, the alienation around Skerrit and the fear of losing to his party in 2020 unfairly and illegally, will surely motivate Mr. Linton and the UWP base.

But all Dominicans and Dominicans-at-heart should say a prayer for our homeland when that bell rings. Today, the good Lord knows that Dominica will need a lot of prayers whenever that proverbial bell rings and/or when May 2020 arrives. We all should hold our breaths and with heavy hearts wish her well.

Opinions expressed in this commentary do not necessarily reflect those of Dominica News Online or its advertisers.