COMMENTARY: The Resistance

Mr. Skerrit, the resisting youths are our children; they are the future. Why would you turn such force on the future of our country? Why call them such vicious names? Why would you treat our babies, women, the sick and elderly with such hostility? Are you happy now, Mr. Skerrit? Can you really sleep tonight, knowing that you have ransacked your own people in your quest to forcibly rule them? What kind of leader forces their people to support them? Mr. Skerrit, the people are asking for reform; the people are demanding change and even if you grant it or not, the people will take it.

I address the resistance and young people of Dominica. I hear your cry. The people of Dominica have heard you. The people of the Caribbean understand what you are doing; youths the world over now identify with your efforts, but the lethal firepower that you are up against seems unbearable. Protesting youths, in the interest of your personal safety and for your life to be spared, I ask you to stand down for now. As Bob Marley says in song: “he who fights and run away will live to fight another day,”so let us take the fight to the ballot box tomorrow, December 6, election day. Protesting youths, please let the forces have their way – for now – and allow for calm to fall on the land. If you stand up, the forces will kill you. Stand down my dear children and let us take this fight to the polls; let ‘we the people’ show Roosevelt Skerrit who really runs things.

To the regional leaders: you have let us own. You have turned your backs on us in our deepest despair. How do you expect there to be harmony in our Caribbean community when you can so viscously support the force of evil against your own Caribbean people? For all that Skerrit has done to Dominica, the region and its people: pay-for-appointment of fraudulent ambassadors and diplomats, explosive non-democratic expressions and behaviors, shameful administrative practices, cheating the people from free and fair of free and fair elections, abusing the people, confusing the people, dividing the people, stealing from the people, turning arms against the people who dare to demand free and fair elections. Didn’t you see the Aljazeera report about your colleague Crime Minister – Roosevelt Skerrit – CaribbeanLeaders? None of you have or had the guts to stand up against the monster that Skerrit has become, instead you turn around and offer him troops to continue to purchase and steal his way to power. All we want is electoral reform, Caribbean leaders, that is all the people want. It appears as if your “boys club” is more important than peace and tranquillity in the isles of nature, but unrest may soon fall upon your shores if you chose to behave like Skerrit. I cry shame on you!

Dominicans, as King Dice says: we are on our own, so let us make our voices heard with our vote. If you had any doubts that Prime Minister Skerrit was unfit for such high office, you should now have no doubt. Look at the length at which our beloved ‘PM’ is willing to go just so he could remain in power. If Skerrit wins or steals the elections tomorrow we may have a future election, but those elections could very well be sham elections – elections on paper but we would have no choice to vote for the dictator. Ladies and gentlemen, Dominicans at home and Dominicans abroad, some of you may not know it but our leader has gone rogue; some may not want to admit it but the powers of the Prime Minister of Dominica needs to be checked. If we allow Skerrit to get away with not accounting for our 1.2 billion dollars and the accusations of Aljazeera, he will become lethal and unstoppable. Let us stop Skerrit now before he destroys himself and our country.

As we go out to vote tomorrow – a vote which is unfair before it is even but one which I hope will unsettle Roosevelt Skerrit – let us go in faith believing that we own the power and that it is the people and not Skerrit who runs things. Dominicans, the clergy, the president, the police high command, the court, civil society and all the other systems which are supposed to act as custodians of our rights have let us down. Let us stand up for Dominica and effect Real Change. As Michele Henderson says: “they can take everything you want from [us] but one thing they cannot have you see, [our] pride…[our] pride. That pride is attached to the vote. Let us, therefore, go out tomorrow and exercise our pride in self and country and VOTE for a people and a government that best represents the peoples’ wishes. God bless you and God bless the nature island – Dominica.