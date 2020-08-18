COMMENTARY: The urgent need for a modern state of the art public library in Dominica

Today’s modern Public libraries aren’t just musty places to store and lend books. They have become part of the cutting edge of academia, learning hubs to economic incubators, information management, design and Web technology and lead the way to digital citizenship.
The modern library regardless of its size and location should have certain attributes: Full of natural light; Shelves are easy to reach; Technology is accessible to patrons and visible to staff; Seating for collaboration and for independent work and distinct zones for different uses. If possible there should be a green space around the building with benches and ample parking spaces for vehicles.
A Public library requires nothing of its visitors: no purchases, no membership fees and no dress code. You can stay all day, and you don’t have to buy anything. You don’t need money or a library card to access a multitude of on-site resources that includes books, e-books and magazines, job-hunting assistance, computer stations, free Wi-Fi, and much more.
Beyond Books and computers, the new library should be able to provide an important thread to society’s well-being and health. There’s something for almost everyone at the Public library. Whether you’re a parent who needs literacy support for your preschooler, or a citizen working on job application forms, or someone experiencing homelessness who needs assistance with social services or access to a computer and the Internet.
Today a firm commitment and desperate need for a modern Public library not far from the Roseau city center is desperately needed to help improve the technological literacy of Dominicans. Furthermore, this facility is vital and critical in an era of very divisive politics, large socio-economic divides especially those from underprivileged backgrounds without computer access at home.
The current Roseau Public library which is the antiquated and neglected stone building on Victoria Street was funded by U.S philanthropist Andrew Carnegie in 1906. It was in use until Dominica was leveled by the Category 5 Hurricane Maria in 2017. The library suffered massive damage including its roof being ripped off. It has since been closed, unrepaired and inoperable with its surviving collection moved elsewhere to some non-descript location and building.
The massive white mansion with the expansive lawn across VictoriaStreetfrom the library is the State House. The government uses the State House where the ceremonial President resides for official and opulent receptions. Parliament meets in the adjacent Assembly Building. Maybe the new site of the proposed modern new library should be adjacent to the State House- the site of the old Governor’s mansion. The old library should be upgraded as a museum.
This new modern library as many Public libraries in many countries across the world are often considered, will play a very important essential part of having an educated and literate population. This library should be funded and supported through a wide combination of government sources and taxes.
It should also be supplemented with funds from the very lucrative Citizen by Investment (CBI) program for building the library and for yearly Cabinet approve budgeted operational expenses. Private philanthropy and endowment from Dominica’s ‘friends’ in oil-rich countries, Beijing and elsewhere could also have a significant role in the building of this modern-day library. But that top focus and priority have to be clearly and unselfishly articulated and lobbied hard by Dominica’s leaders as a long term sustainable development project.
In an update on Carnegie’s idea, New York University Sociologist Dr. Eric Klinenberg in his book, Palaces for the People: How Social Infrastructure Can Help Fight Inequality, Polarization, and the Decline of Civic Life,” describes public libraries as “social infrastructure.” That means the physical spaces and organizations that shape the way people interact. Professor Klinenberg contends that “Libraries don’t just provide free access to books and other cultural materials, they also offer things like companionship for older adults, de facto childcare for busy parents, language instruction for immigrants and welcoming public spaces for the poor, the homeless and young people.”
The primary purpose of Public libraries in a functioning democratic society is to provide resources and services in a variety of media to meet the needs of individuals and groups for education, information and personal development including recreation and leisure. They offer free educational resources to everyone and are safe for underserved and less fortunate populations. They make communities healthier and preserve history, and more importantly the truth. Libraries which house centuries of learning, information, history, and truth, are important defenders in the fight against misinformation and disinformation.
I learned the invaluable place and space that libraries hold in a society as an elementary student in the early 70’s and late 60’s, at the La Plaine Government School. We had access to a white library van which traveled from Roseau twice a month.
The books I checked out and read allowed me to ‘travel and dream’ of distant lands and opportunities far beyond my simple and safe rural environment. The books kept hope alive that ‘escaping’ from the southeastern mountains was a real possibility.
That Mobile library is partly responsible for teaching me the value and appreciation of such a powerful institution. But in today’s current climate of untruths, intolerance, arrogance, ignorance and narcissism, it has become fundamentally clearer that a modern library is essential now more than ever in Dominica.
By the time I got to DGS, I spent a lot of time at the Roseau library doing my homework and either hidden away in the stacks reading a wider and larger assortment of books or meeting up with friends to work on school projects. I also had my first romantic high school date with a Convent High School girl on the library’s veranda facing the sea. These sessions and days that I spent in this safe public space on Victoria Street were some of the best days of my youth. They have definitely unequivocally played a big part in the strides I have made as a professional. Viewing the dilapidated state of that nostalgic important building is heartbreaking and painful- a sad commentary.
Because Public libraries are free for patrons, not many people consider the role they play in financially strengthening and boosting the economy in varied ways. One example is by helping individual community members financially succeed in their lives through workshops and classes and providing access and assistance to entrepreneurs looking to start a business of their own. They also provide a workspace for telecommuters, supply free internet access for patrons looking for employment opportunities, and offer job and interview training and industry skills for those in need.
In many cases, local governments work together with libraries to help small business owners by providing them with online and in-person resources, including financial, budget and operational guidance, contract opportunities, market information, business plans, and much more.
Whether you’re a family looking for a fun storytime, an unemployed individual searching for job help, or a community member who needs help on their taxes or you are learning how to navigate the internet; you can all go to one place: the Public library. Libraries truly are remarkable places in today’s new reality world. Dominica needs it now more than ever if it is to make good in its desires, hopes and plans for a digital economy.
With this there is an opportunity for the volunteer work for the free tuition to help balance out the cost. Hope the college students in particular will be able to volunteer their time to keep the library open for longer hours.
Also while you all are at it the NEP they should be given when newly enrolled in the program and three months grace but after this PAY TAXES and given a paystub. You empower people to give them a sense of the real workings of the world of work.
But how do you expect him to do all that as priority and still request $32k a month for a mansion, when he can refurbish Morne Bruce and live there for free? It’s tough.
How many votes will a new library bring to the DLP?
DLP supporter who read are already reaping benefits of their support. Those supporters who are not into reading are not likely to visit a library. Skeritt does not care about people who do not support him.
Bottom line? There will be no state of the art library. That is not a priority for Skerrit.
The Public Library has sentimental and nostalgic memories to me too. Every time I pass there there is water in my eyes. At 7 years of age I remember outside the library by the pond as the meeting place for our Brownie pack and most importantly coming to borrow books throughout my primary school days, then doing research, homework and studying during my high school and sifocol days. I used to look forward to going to the library every day after school, after lunch and on Saturdays. Even in my adult life studying at the teacher’s college, the library and I continued to be best friends. So sad to see it in that state now.
Following the ravages of Hurricane Maria, the disgraced, souceh cell, Baroness, Scotland, came to Dominica and promised to procure international support and assistance for converting the destroyed public library building into some pie-in-the-sky complex. As usual, she has lived up to her notoriety and all that we see is the shameful, dilapidated and unsightly shell right next to the home for the President, next to the famous Fort Young hotel, right in the heart of Roseau, next to the nations radio station, next to the high court. Because of the strategic location of this landmark will the Baroness suck some more salt or deliver on her boastful promise.
The old library should be repaired and made into a museum and a new modern library constructed near by with state of the art equipment like computers and free internet. The old library has been there since at least the 1950’s and should be preserved as part of Dominican history. Dominicans in their 60’s went there as children to study and do research while in school the old library brings back memories of those days long ago. Just a thought.
I have you know that library does not date from the 1950’s and is almost 120 years old. It is a relic and part of our heritage. To be honest I prefer to see that old library than that ugly fibre glass statue of what is supposed to be a maroon nearby. It is hideous and a traffic obstruction and a very mediocre copy of that real statue they have in Barbados.
Public libraries are cornerstones of educated democracies. This should be a high priority in Dominica. Unfortunately it is not. The PM’s security forces and his Morne Daniel fortress seem to be more important.
When I first moved to Dominica, the breezy, charming Roseau Public Library was my home away from home. There, I delved into a treasure trove of Caribbean books and gathered information that helped me evolve into a writer myself. Yes, the library needs a new home. Yes, the Carnegie building should be preserved. But we must be careful how we restock our bookshelves. Trying to find a Caribbean book in the public library is almost impossible thanks to the avalanche of donations from well-meaning overseas organizations. How are young people supposed to respect and celebrate their heritage when what they read is alien to their own culture? Where is the support for Caribbean literature and the encouragement for aspiring local authors? The first rule for becoming an author is to read more than you write… difficult under the current circumstances. Plenty of folks don’t even know the present location of the Roseau library, Kenndy Ave. 2nd floor, above where Subway used to be.
That modern library facility could be built at the Botanical Gardens, that’s a good environment to encourage learning, research, reading etc.
It’s time we in Dominica stop thinking small. Move the Division of Agriculture to a more central location like Pond Case, and develop a Botanical Gardens there.
Redevelop the existing Botanical Gardens as a city park and relocate the National Library, Halls of Justice, jogging trails, bicycling routes, outside exercise facilities, upgrade the cricket grounds, public convenience, basket court. Construct an Olympic size swimming pool, develop a children’s play ground, build kiosks for the sale of food, drinks, souvenirs, construct an open amphitheater, place picnic tables and benches with gazebos and some parking…. Yes 40 acres can accommodate all that.
The Roseau City Park, you can name it the Dame Mary Eugenia Charles Roseau City Park in honor of her Legacy as PM and Parl Rep for Roseau
Botanical Gardens is a very poor location. While it has ample outdoor space, the purposes are clashing and the botanical gardens would become a complete mess. I humbly suggest where the former once great Dominica Tennis and Sports club was which was disrespectfully turned into the Grotto or Home for the Homeless. Today it is a complete untidy unsightly mess. that lot would be somewhat ideal. It is also close to the respective schools in the area.
You Sir, are a well cultured individual. Your thought process and articulation on the matter has captured what ive always imagined our public library or libraries (dare i say) to be. I myself have had one of my first romantic encounters there, but it was on the back step, facing the sea looking at the sunset.
Morne Daniel. The Morne Bruce house was never repaired and is in shambles. He hasnt lived there for many years. that house is a banana shed according to him.
The neglect of what remains of the old public library is disrespectful and a very visible token of the disregard our authorities have for our history. It can be restored you know, we have the craftsmen to do it. Here is a challenge for the newly reformed SHAPE and I hope they have real teeth. Now, to see that building back in its old glory would really be a demonstration of that much talked about resilience.
Whats worse is the the PM himself was an English teacher at Sifocol. Just ask Denise Charles, she was his favorite student. To allow the library where many students went to study and do research and homework. you think handing out tablets is the answer? Nonsense.
OMG, the thought that this man once upon a time taught our children sends chives down my spine. Lucky enough it appears he did not teach long enough to cause major damage. However, he did cause damage which is evident that Denise Charles was his favourite student and presumably vice versa he being her favourite teacher!
To continue Dr. Finn’s line of thought:
Let the State House serve as the new library and restore the historic Carnegie Library building for opulent receptions.
This building, like the Jean Rhys House, Dominica’s architectural history laid bare, naked and open to the elements to rot, while they build mansions for themselves, but we are happy with that! That’s the way Labour like it! Labour power! Labour ka twaviey!
“The current Roseau Public library which is the antiquated and neglected stone building on Victoria Street was funded by U.S philanthropist Andrew Carnegie in 1906.” Sadly, most Dominicans today cannot understand or appreciate the significance of this origin and association.
It is rather amazing that such an eloquent article is warranted, because we lack a state-of-the-art public library on island. This article should be singing the praises and benefits to many of such a facility already in use. Human Resource Development in an ultra-modern world has and continues to be one of the elements lacking on island. So many people ogle about this old relic and reminisce about its nostalgia, while ignoring the changing times and need of a different generation whose interest are diametrically opposed to that of our parents and grandparents. If only someone could communicate this need to the powers that be in a manner that they would comprehend, then we would have lift off. Unfortunately, that is not the case.
The writing is on the wall for some time now. Therefore, the sooner you learn and alter your thinking that this corrupt Labour Party regime, under PM Skerrit’s watch, only prioritises it appears the country’s infrastructural programmes/projects based on a process of kickbacks.
That’s the new and acceptable normal, particularly amongst people of influence or those in high places benefitting from it and remaining silent!
This is a wonderful idea and I hope the preservation individuals is it SHAPE step in to have the old structure incorporated into the new structure with architectural design to compliment the surrounding buildings. The old library I am seeing it being used as an Entry Hallway with the hardwood floor and the children area towards the back with a small cafe on the first floor. Manicured lawn yard with a water fountain and I think the Radio station should be on the top floor different entrance.
They should also make use of solar power and rain water for toilets and green garden on top the building which can be used as a learning space but not a public space.
Make use of the sea breeze for cooling.
The fences outside remove these things and have a separate mini park public space wide sidewalks seating with benches.