COMMENTARY: The urgent need for a modern state of the art public library in Dominica

Today’s modern Public libraries aren’t just musty places to store and lend books. They have become part of the cutting edge of academia, learning hubs to economic incubators, information management, design and Web technology and lead the way to digital citizenship.

The modern library regardless of its size and location should have certain attributes: Full of natural light; Shelves are easy to reach; Technology is accessible to patrons and visible to staff; Seating for collaboration and for independent work and distinct zones for different uses. If possible there should be a green space around the building with benches and ample parking spaces for vehicles.

A Public library requires nothing of its visitors: no purchases, no membership fees and no dress code. You can stay all day, and you don’t have to buy anything. You don’t need money or a library card to access a multitude of on-site resources that includes books, e-books and magazines, job-hunting assistance, computer stations, free Wi-Fi, and much more.

Beyond Books and computers, the new library should be able to provide an important thread to society’s well-being and health. There’s something for almost everyone at the Public library. Whether you’re a parent who needs literacy support for your preschooler, or a citizen working on job application forms, or someone experiencing homelessness who needs assistance with social services or access to a computer and the Internet.

Today a firm commitment and desperate need for a modern Public library not far from the Roseau city center is desperately needed to help improve the technological literacy of Dominicans. Furthermore, this facility is vital and critical in an era of very divisive politics, large socio-economic divides especially those from underprivileged backgrounds without computer access at home.

The current Roseau Public library which is the antiquated and neglected stone building on Victoria Street was funded by U.S philanthropist Andrew Carnegie in 1906. It was in use until Dominica was leveled by the Category 5 Hurricane Maria in 2017. The library suffered massive damage including its roof being ripped off. It has since been closed, unrepaired and inoperable with its surviving collection moved elsewhere to some non-descript location and building.

The massive white mansion with the expansive lawn across VictoriaStreetfrom the library is the State House. The government uses the State House where the ceremonial President resides for official and opulent receptions. Parliament meets in the adjacent Assembly Building. Maybe the new site of the proposed modern new library should be adjacent to the State House- the site of the old Governor’s mansion. The old library should be upgraded as a museum.

This new modern library as many Public libraries in many countries across the world are often considered, will play a very important essential part of having an educated and literate population. This library should be funded and supported through a wide combination of government sources and taxes.

It should also be supplemented with funds from the very lucrative Citizen by Investment (CBI) program for building the library and for yearly Cabinet approve budgeted operational expenses. Private philanthropy and endowment from Dominica’s ‘friends’ in oil-rich countries, Beijing and elsewhere could also have a significant role in the building of this modern-day library. But that top focus and priority have to be clearly and unselfishly articulated and lobbied hard by Dominica’s leaders as a long term sustainable development project.

In an update on Carnegie’s idea, New York University Sociologist Dr. Eric Klinenberg in his book, Palaces for the People: How Social Infrastructure Can Help Fight Inequality, Polarization, and the Decline of Civic Life,” describes public libraries as “social infrastructure.” That means the physical spaces and organizations that shape the way people interact. Professor Klinenberg contends that “Libraries don’t just provide free access to books and other cultural materials, they also offer things like companionship for older adults, de facto childcare for busy parents, language instruction for immigrants and welcoming public spaces for the poor, the homeless and young people.”

The primary purpose of Public libraries in a functioning democratic society is to provide resources and services in a variety of media to meet the needs of individuals and groups for education, information and personal development including recreation and leisure. They offer free educational resources to everyone and are safe for underserved and less fortunate populations. They make communities healthier and preserve history, and more importantly the truth. Libraries which house centuries of learning, information, history, and truth, are important defenders in the fight against misinformation and disinformation.

I learned the invaluable place and space that libraries hold in a society as an elementary student in the early 70’s and late 60’s, at the La Plaine Government School. We had access to a white library van which traveled from Roseau twice a month.

The books I checked out and read allowed me to ‘travel and dream’ of distant lands and opportunities far beyond my simple and safe rural environment. The books kept hope alive that ‘escaping’ from the southeastern mountains was a real possibility.

That Mobile library is partly responsible for teaching me the value and appreciation of such a powerful institution. But in today’s current climate of untruths, intolerance, arrogance, ignorance and narcissism, it has become fundamentally clearer that a modern library is essential now more than ever in Dominica.

By the time I got to DGS, I spent a lot of time at the Roseau library doing my homework and either hidden away in the stacks reading a wider and larger assortment of books or meeting up with friends to work on school projects. I also had my first romantic high school date with a Convent High School girl on the library’s veranda facing the sea. These sessions and days that I spent in this safe public space on Victoria Street were some of the best days of my youth. They have definitely unequivocally played a big part in the strides I have made as a professional. Viewing the dilapidated state of that nostalgic important building is heartbreaking and painful- a sad commentary.

Because Public libraries are free for patrons, not many people consider the role they play in financially strengthening and boosting the economy in varied ways. One example is by helping individual community members financially succeed in their lives through workshops and classes and providing access and assistance to entrepreneurs looking to start a business of their own. They also provide a workspace for telecommuters, supply free internet access for patrons looking for employment opportunities, and offer job and interview training and industry skills for those in need.

In many cases, local governments work together with libraries to help small business owners by providing them with online and in-person resources, including financial, budget and operational guidance, contract opportunities, market information, business plans, and much more.

Whether you’re a family looking for a fun storytime, an unemployed individual searching for job help, or a community member who needs help on their taxes or you are learning how to navigate the internet; you can all go to one place: the Public library. Libraries truly are remarkable places in today’s new reality world. Dominica needs it now more than ever if it is to make good in its desires, hopes and plans for a digital economy.