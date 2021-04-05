COMMENTARY: Why China has been able to lift 770 million people out of poverty

In February 2021, Chinese President Xi Jinping solemnly announced at a grand gathering to mark the nation’s poverty alleviation accomplishments and honor model poverty fighters, that on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC), China has secured a “complete victory” in its fight against poverty. Over the past eight years, the final 98.99 million impoverished rural residents living under the current poverty line have all been lifted out of poverty. All 832 impoverished counties and 128,000 villages have also been removed from the poverty list. Since the opening-up and reform initiative in 1978, 770 million people have been lifted out of poverty, representing a miracle of eradicating absolute poverty on a scale never seen in the world. According to the World Bank international poverty line, China has contributed to over 70% of the world poverty reduction, meeting the poverty eradication target set out in the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development 10 years ahead of schedule. Having said that, shaking off poverty is not the finish line, but rather, the starting point of a new life and new endeavor. There is still a long way to go to address the problems of unbalanced and insufficient development, close the urban-rural divide, promote people’s all-round development, and achieve common prosperity for all.
Why China has been able to achieve the poverty reduction target in such a short span of time?
One, the CPC leadership represents the strong political and organizational guarantee with the Party members taking the lead in poverty reduction efforts. Two, a people-centered development approach ensures the government prioritizes and makes substantial investment in poverty alleviation. Three, the socialist system is the institutional basis upon which people across the country, including all ethnic groups and social sectors, are motivated into the concerted fight against poverty, a manifestation of China’s ability to mobilize resources and pool strengths to tackle critical issues. Four, targeted poverty alleviation strategy has been adopted with a focus on development as the solution to the root causes of poverty. Five, the impoverished population are encouraged to take the initiative to improve their own livelihood.
Targeted poverty alleviation is the magic weapon for winning the battle against poverty.
Precision is the key to successful poverty relief efforts. A National Poverty Registration System was in place, where every poor household is registered, where their progress can be tracked and where they can be managed dynamically. This helps the country to precisely identify real problems of different localities and individuals so that resources can be allocated to precisely those in need.
Policy initiatives have been implemented, targeting different counties, households and individuals, based on the different causes and categories of poverty, and placing the focus on the four major issues of “who to receive the support”, “who to offer the support”, “how to offer the support” and “how to measure poverty reduction completion”.
Development has been deemed the solution to addressing the root causes of poverty, and thus creating an enabling environment that fosters capacity-building is crucial for poverty relief efforts. This has required sustaining local economy while empowering the locals with means to prosper.
Education has proven an inseparable ingredient to ending poverty. Efforts have been made to ensure education remains accessible to the most underprivileged children in the most impoverished areas in order to break the cycle of poverty.
China is ready to share its poverty reduction experience with the LAC.
Global poverty, an issue compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic, has been a daunting barrier to global development and governance. Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) is one of the regions hit hardest by the pandemic, having laid bare the poverty-related issues plaguing this region. The United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) released a report in March 2021 stating that the year 2020 saw 78 million people in the LAC live in extreme poverty, representing a extreme poverty rate of 12.5%. Poverty alleviation is high on the agenda of every government in the region.
As a responsible major country and a partner of the LAC that uphold the vision of China-LAC community with a shared future, China has been committed to China-LAC poverty reduction cooperation. China has signed Belt and Road Initiative agreements with 19 LAC countries to support regional development. Under the framework of China-CELAC Forum, poverty alleviation dialogues in the fields of education, health and agriculture have been held. Bilateral and multilateral assistance and human resource training have helped with the sustained development of the region. Since the onset of the pandemic, China has donated 34 million medical supplies to 30 LAC countries, held over 40 virtual meetings on experience sharing, and provided vaccines to a number of LAC countries including Dominica.
Distance cannot lessen the bond of those who share true friendship. China stands ready to join hands with the LAC to continue tackling the common challenge of poverty, while helping with its anti-pandemic efforts, expanding areas of cooperation for the benefit of peoples of both sides, as well as making greater contributions to global poverty reduction efforts.
Man shut up and take your damn lies to China, to your brained wash people!
You Chines cause more poverty and pain on people of the poor nations as Dominica; do you think giving a sports facility to a poor country as Dominica is something that can lift people out of poverty?
Read the following; perhaps you will understand and see the lie you are perpetrating!
Europe’s 747 million people make up 10% of the world’s population as of 2020; while the Latin American and Caribbean regions are home to around 653 million (8%).
North America, primarily consisting of the United States and Canada, has a population of around 368 million (5%), and Oceania, the least populated region, has about 42 million inhabitants (0.5%).
So, detail how you and your communist ideology, and lying China communist dictators; you oppressors of the poor manage to take 770 million people out of poverty.
You may have let that amount of people of China out of bondage!
I can’t take China seriously with that they are doing to the Uyghur Muslims it hurts and burns me to my core!
Hear who is talking.
Maybe the sales person have good intentions.But the product he is selling is bad. In Socialist/ Communist countries, only the big boys ( the comrades) get rich and richer,not ordinary citizens. Let us take a look in our back yard, Venezuela. It was or is rich in oil and minerals. Indeed was the riches in South America.Now under Socialism it is the poorest.
In South Korea the citizens are getting too fat.In the North (Socialism) they are starving. In Cuba,they are crying for their freedom.
Mr. Luo Song Tao should also tell us about the 2 million Uighur Muslims, they have in internment camps,using them in slave labor.It is also reported, how they are being killed and harvest their body parts for sale.
We should not be fooled by their gifts.Socialism only profit the big guys in power.
We wish to share??.See how they share in Hong Kong,A thriving free country is now fully subordinate to the will of Beijing
Beware of strangers bearing gifts.
i am hoping that we Dominicans could observe that China even as a communist country, has outlined its poverty eradication strategy to its population, defining its poverty line and identifying every person below this line, then with an empowerment strategy by getting all the people involve in their own poverty alleviation has demonstrated transparency and involvement, all this achieved in 42 yrs. we have a government who has not presented any formal plan of poverty reduction, has not defined what poverty is and or who is in poverty here, moreover, we who live in a democratic state where the government suppose to be transparent and accountable to the people has shown over the yrs that they are not accountable or transparent. the ideological war has shown that the only way is to engage people, allow them to fix their problems while the government facilitates, transparency and accountability!
…why has China not pushed this agenda here in Dominica, instead they have facilitated the corrupt labor lead administration in the oppression of us Dominicans, while creating a culture of dependency!
Original, have you read about or have followed the functions and Brutality operated by this failed shameful Red atrocious dirty, inhuman wicked Communistic INHUMAN Communistic Brutal Nonesensical behaviour Ably managed and maintained their Brutality and demand open loyalty from the Chinese people from this Obvious Brutal inhuman CHINESE Premier Government who openly torture their people, has no respect of the Human Rights of the CHINESE people who are citizens of their China and prisoners under this failed, inhuman discriminatry devious Dirty Chinese Brutal Premier & Government.The Chinese government Leadership is a closed Gang surrounded by Blind CHINESE loyalists so called brutal Chinese leadership and Premier. The Chinese people fear this failed incompetent Questionable Brutal Chinese Fake doghish Political Communistic INHUMAN MILITARY Government. This failed Chinese government disrespect their own Chinese people and are scared to Challenge this Brutal Chinese government. Shameful.
Original our…this is not true. People visiting wicked China, just like the days of Communistic Russia and failed Castro leader of Cuba.
These countries above Cuba and China are deceitfull Dogmatic Government Treating their people like old foul left in a fowl cage and fed through the wires. This is Brutality and inhuman where this hypocritical CHINESE President and his Disgusting members 🤐🤐 treat their people badly and don’t care of their thoughts and questy of freedom but will resort them to prison. This is a Disgusting flabagasted Insulting Chinese President who leads the country with Brutality having the innocent decent people of China in Bondage and Suffering.
China is NOT a Country, it’s a Brutal inhuman Communist Disgusting savage China. Shame 🙄😳 on you and your Blind Chinese Communist fake Government. You have your Chinese people in Bondage and its time the people of the world begin to condemn and dismiss them from diplomatic meetings.We keep our Chinese People in Prayer.
Original, please be guided and be advised. Skerrit is just this Pappyshow outdated politician who knows absolutely nothing of good governance and Socioeconomic development concept. He’s just this Pappyshow fanfare Political clown 🤡.
Go ask Skerrit to address us, our people the nature of any meaningful development that has taken place in our Dominica by this failed incompetent Questionable Government under this failed incompetent Immature visionless Skerrit who has failed as Prime Minister. He is antiquated and has no knowledge nor Journey as to where and how is he able to raise the standard of our Suffering unemployed people and our deteriorated Dominica’.
It is sad 😭 driving all over the Rural and urban Villages to see and witness the Suffering of our people and families 🥺 in dire need of decent leadership, trusted competent Government, obviously Disciplined focussed Leadership.
We’re again reminded and advise our Decent DOMINICANS Take back Our DA’s Discipline.
We need…
Propaganda galore! The Chinese autocracy has gotten more oppressive, suppressive and aggressive than ever before.
Just for voicing your an honest opinion on the numerous diabolical practices and policies of the Xi Jinping’s authoritarian regime can land you in jail for an extended period of tome or might even cost you your life.
China is making the lives of the people of Hong Kong nightmarish. China is the only country to give the junta in Myanmar their unreserved support for shooting its citizens in the head to quell the protests in that country against the overthrow of a democratically elected government. Even children are not spared.
Ambassador when your country starts to respect the sanctity of human life, hold free and fair elections, stop the widespread racism in your country by not judging people by the cloud of their skin but rather by the consent of their character, come back and tell us about poverty alleviation successes.
He is lying talking about they take 770 million people out of poverty; that is perhaps more than 0.8% of the worlds population; they can only talk that crap in Dominica where some of our ignorant people believes that crap!
They need to get out of our country, they are a blight on our nation!
China is a disease which caused the withering of our country without rotting!
Their presence in Dominica is a plague in our peoples everyday life!
They need to leave our country, taking Roosevelt along with them.
Francisco,we concur with you wholeheartedly
and hope our people will stay focus on this Failed incompetent Labour government we have killing our economy and other resources, for example this failed questionable incompetent Visionless Labour failed Leadership and DOMINICA’S failed Prime Odd Minister.
We need decent, committed intellectual trusted competent professional trustworthy experienced Leader and Leadership in our distinguished Hon. Lennox Linton and His Formidable United Workers Party under the Leadership of our distinguished Hon. Lennox Linton to guide us through our Country’s Development and upliftment of our Nature Isle hard working committed to people and families.
This is the United Workers Party we need under the distinguished Leader Hon. Lennox Linton the UWP distinguished experienced Political Leader, to be our so incoming DOMINICA’S new Prime Minister.
My people of Dominica, we desperately need Change of this failed Skerrit Labour Government.
Thanks 👍 Hon…
Ibo France, whoooooaaa, well said, well put well thought. We must expose this Wicked Brutal, Inhuman Disgusting Brutalize Chinese Premier.
It is sad to have these dedicated determined hard working Chinese people be reduced to fear and locked 🔐 down in their own country where their fundamental Rights are take away, their free speech is a crime and the people of China must wake up and challenge this Fake Brutal inhuman CHINESE Communist Government and its inhuman Dirty Communist Disgusting party.
Shame on this Faiied CHINESE LEADER and his Blind CHINESE Government who quietly scare him that they are not imprisoned where they excercise the Human Rights as Devoted Chinese people under a Brutal, inhuman Communist Disgusting so called Chinese Brutal inhuman drspicat Premier.
Chinese people, please wake Up and challenge this brutal Premier of yours. You have that Right to defend your thoughts and feelings and emotions and honour your independence. Your Premier does not deserve your…
Is this the same people who said that they would “win the battle” against the novel coronavirus? And that there was “no need to panic”?
https://dominicanewsonline.com/news/homepage/chinese-ambassador-on-coronavirus-outbreak-we-will-win-the-battle/
“Over the past eight years, the final 98.99 million impoverished rural residents living under the current poverty line have all been lifted out of poverty.”
According to the World Bank international poverty line, China has contributed to over 70% of the world poverty reduction, meeting the poverty eradication target set out in the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development 10 years ahead of schedule.
Do the honorable gentleman and the Chinese leader include the the Uyghur Muslims in the claims made above?
Why is China so much this Brutal inhuman Communist Un-: Democratic country,? Also why is this Brutal inhuman Communist Government deny it’s people to exercise their Human Rights to love their Country and able to have the Rights observe, monitor and not condone the discriminatry policies and imprisonment of those who wish to express their feelings and emotions and fundamental and religious Rights. China and the Government of China allow the Chinese people their Rights to express themselves and not feel in fear and lmprisoned when they expressed their Human Rights as Chinese people and not have this inhuman Communist Brutal Peoples’ Govt to brutalise where it’s people exercise their Rights and freedom to be religious, politically express themselves freely and openly that this failed brutal Chinese Premier and Blind Loyalists have respect for the Chinese people. The Chinese people have that right to be Religious. It is their fundamental Rights Not to be descriminated against. Shame…
He’s lying. China has replaced land serfdom with capitalist wage slavery.
It’s true that millions of Chinese people have come out of dire poverty in the last few decades. But it’s laughable to give China’s socialist system the credit for it. When China was fully socialist under Mao Zedong, millions upon millions of people starved to death. When Deng Xiaoping took power in the late 1970’s, he had seen how Singapore was transforming within a single generation from a poor backwater to a wealthy metropolis, and pushed through far reaching market reforms in China. It was these reforms — government getting out of the way of the people — which increased prosperity there, not socialism.
Unfortunately, that partial economic liberalisation wasn’t accompanied by any reduction in political oppression by the CCP, under which the Chinese people still suffer today. The struggle for freedom continues!
Fiction, fiction, and more fiction. In a society where the ruling party/gov’t. skews numbers to represent whatever narrative that they are espousing, it is with a little skepticism that such a “miracle” has occurred. The CCP will say and do anything to make itself look good, but when you dig beneath the veneer and gloss that they put on their narratives, the real truth comes out. If this gov’t is having such stunning success, then why are so many Chinese coming to the Caribbean and elsewhere to open these little shops? If China is eradicating poverty as they say, why isn’t the Chinese diaspora flocking back to China where they have no more poverty? Common sense questions to ask, in the face of bold-face lies.
China is definitely not ready to share poverty reduction at all. It’s just this Brutal Communist weird thoughts and Rediculous Communistic INHUMAN dirty systems and policies. The people of China are slaves and prisoners under this brutal nasty shameful Chinese Communist Government behaviour. The people of China are scared of this Chinese Brutal government and inhuman Communist Leader call Premier. I don’t want to live in China nor Study there under this commanding hypocritical thoughts of this failed CHINESE INHUMAN MILITARY WICKED DISGUSTING Animalistic inhuman Communist Rogues. We pray for the Suffering Chinese people & families locked 🔐 in an environment of fear, Insult and imprisonment. This is obvious shameful and Brutal behaviour.
This fake brutal Inhuman atheist dumbfounded stupidity Chinese government must Go to Hell. The people of China must wake up and fight for their fundamental Chinese Rights.
The Chinese government Must be imprisoned in Hell. We pray for the people.
For poverty to change, the people must first be educated of it, then be deliberate in erradicating it from their lives. Deliberate as to discipline their minds making sacrificial decisions where more energy is placed on growing from within. Focus your resources and time where there lies growth and progress, then in response comes fruition of these habits.
Tell the Chinese ambassador that it would make more sense to tell us why China was not at the back of the coronavirus killer disease that took the lives of millions of people and has the world the way it is today. If their strategy is to take the lives of millions so they could later boast of how many millions they removed from poverty, then please tell him that we value life more than money.
China always have priority on our media platforms… Dominica will never have that kind of presence on mainstream Chinese media platforms.
Why we give them better treatment than they giving us? Why DNO allowing them to push their agenda in our space while they will never allow ours in theirs?
Always treating other races with superiority, stop that!!!
ADMIN: We are willing to give everyone free space on our platform (we have published releases from the Haitian groups for example) once it meets our publishing guidelines.
Cannot compare Haitian groups who come as refugees to Chinese imperialism. Where is the reciprocal? When has the top chinese publication ever allowed Dominica based propaganda to be imposed on chinese people? We tired of seeing influential Dominicans intentionally subjugating us to the chinese! Right now you DNO are allowing them to flex their muscles, proving how powerful they are in our land by imposing their political agenda on us in a way we could never do to them!
Why does DNO see fit to publish this commentary by a Chinese state official which amounts to nothing more then cheap political propaganda. I wonder how much the Chinese embassy or possibly the government of Dominica paid DNO for this. If DNO had any backbone they would have asked either the Chinese embassy or Skerrit to comment on human rights issues of the China government or their aggressive action in the South China Sea. In ending I wonder when DNO will publish this comment and several others posted in the week before Easter. They were all critical of either Skerrit or the government of DA. Can anybody spot a connection here…?
ADMIN: We were paid nothing for publishing this article.
As for moderation times on comments: comments are usually posted within 24 hours with the possible exception of weekends and holidays (we just had a long weekend).
You are so right. DNO has evolved in one of Skerrits puppets. No decent news house in the Western Hemisphere would publish such a blatant piece of Chinese propaganda. I am disgusted!!!
Yes! This CHINESE government is BRUTAL and it has to be said. They feel nice coming to assist poor corrupted Government’s. Fair enough but these despicable brutal Chinese leadership and Government are vicious and don’t acknowledge the purposes of Human Rights. Religion and spiritual Religious practices are not condoned, taking away the fundamental Rights of the Chinese People. This is a shameful and Brutal inhuman Communist Chinese government. This is so sad and shameful. The Chinese people are powrrlesdy, the Chinese government is excessively Brutal and inhuman taking away the Fundamental Rights of the struggling Chinese people. Mr. Chinese Government, we approach you as Leader of China. However, your Chinese people are locked 🔐🔒 up under your Brutal Regime Government. There ought to be Transparency, Respect and the Fundamental Rights of the people of China. All Peoples’. It is their Right and their Children Family RIGHTS to be Religious and with some level of Independence. Amen.
Peter, don’t be disgusted, let the Chinese Premier, his Chinese Acolytes and other be subjects kundyly aligned with their Chinese people, Brothers Sisters and Families to take back their China and secure a decent trusted committed Professional dedicated committed caring visionary leadership and committed trusted intellectual experienced commited Chinese government. This is so important and we hope that one day, some day the Chinese People will kick out this Brutalalised failed fake overstay Inhumane Chinese Premier and his failed questionable Chinese government. Have some respect of your Chinese people and some level of decency in good goverernt and Governance
China openly belongs to the people of China and therefore this Failed Brutality Chinese Leader and government must Get the hell Out of the Chinese people GOVERNMENT.
Goods Guidance and Prayers over the Suffering People of China.
Gods Blessings 🙏 and Guidance always.
Good Luck. Amen 🙏🏽
First of all, poverty in China has not been eradicated ; millions of people live with less than 1 dollar/day ; they work hard for nothing !
Secondly, if some chineses are now well above the poverty line, it is because communism has been abandonned ; not officially, but in the facts.
And when it comes to human rights, free speech, democracy … these are yet to come … but when ?