Commonwealth leaders reject automatic second term for Baroness Scotland

Commonwealth governments have rejected a fresh attempt to give the organisation’s secretary-general Baroness Scotland an automatic second term of office, according to the BBC.

In a letter – obtained by the BBC – Boris Johnson says a “significant and diverse number” of heads of government “from across the Commonwealth” opposed the idea of Lady Scotland being reappointed for another four years without facing re-election.

The prime minister – who is the current “chair-in-office” for the Commonwealth – says that he hopes the heads of government can instead agree just to extend Lady Scotland’s contract temporarily until they meet next year.

The 54 heads of government had expected to decide Lady Scotland’s future at their big biennial summit – known as CHOGM – in Rwanda this month but the meeting was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A Commonwealth Secretariat spokesman said the proposal for automatic reappointment had been made because of the uncertainty of when CHOGM might take place, probably next year.

